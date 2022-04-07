The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region dropped again slightly, according to numbers reported by Ballad Health on Thursday.
Ballad Health officials reported the system had 50 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Thursday, and no pediatric patients. That is a decrease from 57 the previous Thursday, and 81 two weeks ago.
Ballad also reported that five COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units, and five were on ventilators.
Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, about 88% are unvaccinated. One-hundred percent of COVID-19 patients in Ballad ICUs are unvaccinated, and all of those on ventilators are unvaccinated, the health care system reported.
Ballad provides weekly updates on the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the system on Thursdays.