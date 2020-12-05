Fifty new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Greene County on Saturday.
The 50 additional cases bring the total of people who have contracted the virus locally to 3,430, according to Saturday’s coronavirus update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Greene County has 335 people with active cases of the virus, and the number of people who are considered to have inactive cases rose by 56 to 3,021 on Saturday, according to the state update. Inactive cases are defined as individuals who have reached 14 days past their onset of symptoms or a positive test and are not hospitalized at that point.
No new deaths in the county were reported on Saturday. Since the pandemic began, 74 people have died from the virus in Greene County.
One additional person was hospitalized with the virus on Saturday, according to the state data. Since March, 129 people have required hospital care to treat the virus.
That local person was one of 252 people hospitalized Saturday in Ballad Health facilities for treatment of the virus, according to the daily COVID-19 scorecard from the health system. Four individuals with symptoms have been admitted but were awaiting test results when the scorecard was released.
Fifty-six patients with the virus are in intensive care units and 36 are on ventilators, according to the scorecard.
The positive rate for the region continues to increase and hit another high mark on Saturday with 23% of the people tested for the virus in the past seven days received positive result, according to the Ballad Health scorecard.
The positive rate is an indicator of the level of spread of the virus within the community. A positive rate of less than 5% is an indicator that the spread of virus is being brought under control with the goal to reach less than 1%.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests for the virus are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Development Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.