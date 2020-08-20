Six Greeneville Police Department employees have tested positive for the coronavirus within the last two weeks, town Public Relations Manager Amy Rose said Wednesday in an email response to questions from The Greeneville Sun.
Sheriff Wesley Holt learned Wednesday that a deputy assigned to road patrol has also tested positive for the virus and is in quarantine protocol for 14 days.
“We are still fine at the jail and workhouse with no prisoners or staff testing positive,” Holt said in a email.
Rose said none of the six GPD employees, which include road patrol and supervisory officers, are hospitalized.
No cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among other Town of Greeneville employees
“I am not aware of any positive cases among our (Town of Greeneville) employees,” Rose said.
“We continue to follow the town’s Reopening Plan with universal precautions from the (Centers for Disease Control),” she said.
The Town of Greeneville re-entered Phase 1 of its COVID-19 Reopening Plan on July 13, due to the increase in positive cases in Greene County.
“We are still in Phase 1, which means we are monitored for symptoms,” Rose said. “The cases are a mix of patrol and supervisory, and are following quarantine protocols.
“We continue to follow the same safety measures we have had in place under Phase 1,” Rose said.
The Greeneville Police Department in March issued a statement about procedures implemented to protect officers and the general public from the spread of the coronavirus.
Officers will not enter homes when not necessary, and will maintain a 6-foot distance when engaging the public, if possible. Some reports are being taken by phone rather than in person unless the report is of an “active nature,” police Chief Tim Ward said.
“We’re doing anything we can by phone,” Ward said in April.
Greeneville police officers will not ask the public for signatures when issuing citations. When the public comes to the police department at 200 N. College St. to make a report or talk to an officer, they will be asked to wait in their vehicle and an officer will come to them, Ward said.
Residents can still report crimes and speak with deputies during normal weekday business hours at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, 116 E. Depot St.
The number of new cases in Greene County has fluctuated in recent few weeks with Wednesday’s state report reflecting an increase of 26 more people with the virus, according to the Tennesee Department of Health.
Greene County has 459 people currently with active cases of the virus, according to Wednesday’s daily update from the state Department of Health. The total shows an increase of 23 active cases from Tuesday, with the difference attributable to three more people listed as recovered.
State figures show that 185 people in Greene County have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.