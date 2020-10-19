The start of the week brought a spike in new COVID-19 cases and an additional death for Greene County.
On Monday, 64 new cases of the virus and another death were recorded in the daily COVID-19 update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The number of cases set a new daily high in the county less than a week after the previous one — 52 cases reported Oct. 15.
Five of the new cases reported Monday are youngsters between the ages of 5 and 18.
Since the pandemic began in March, 1,556 Greene County residents have contracted the virus and 50 have died.
The new cases increased the number of local active cases to 266, according to the state report. It is the highest number of active cases for the county since the state began counting inactive cases differently in early September.
Eleven more people were added to the inactive/recovered category from Greene County on Monday. There are now 1,240 people locally who are beyond 14 days since the onset of symptoms or that long after a positive test if asymptomatic.
One additional person is hospitalized due to the virus, according to the Department of Health report. Ninety people have been hospitalized locally with the virus.
There were 116 people hospitalized with the illness in Ballad Health facilities on Monday and eight with symptoms awaiting test results, according to the daily COVID-19 Scorecard from the health system.
Twenty-one were in intensive care units and eight were on a ventilator, according to the scorecard. Fourteen designated beds remained available for coronavirus patients.
Greene County had the third-highest number of new cases on Monday in the 10-county Northeast Tennessee region. Washington County had the most with 89 and Sullivan had 85, according to the state report. None of the other counties in the region had more than 30 new cases on Monday.
The county also has the third-most active cases in the region, after weeks of having the fifth highest number in Northeast Tennessee. However, it is still more than 200 fewer than the county with the second highest active number, Washington with 454.
Sullivan County has the most with 656 active cases.
The new local death was one of 13 reported Monday in Tennessee. There were 3,317 new cases reported statewide by the Department of Health. Since the pandemic began, 232,061 people have contracted the virus in the state and 2,922 have died.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.