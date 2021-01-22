Although the number of new cases continues a downward trend, Greene County had one of its deadliest days during the pandemic Thursday as seven new local COVID-19 deaths were reported by the state.
The seven new deaths for the county were recorded in the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The deaths were the first reported in a week locally and the most for any county in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday, according to the state data. The death total locally during the pandemic now stands at 115.
The local deaths were among 128 reported across the state Thursday, and 8,684 people have died from the virus in Tennessee.
Twenty-four new cases of the virus were reported for Greene County by the state on Thursday. Those new cases bring the number of Greene Countians who have contracted the virus during the pandemic to 6,679.
Sullivan County recorded the most new cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday with 75, according to the Health Department report. That county also has the highest number of active cases with 792.
The only other county with more than 30 new cases was Washington County with 45. A total of 238 new cases were recorded in the 10-county Northeast Tennessee region on Thursday.
Statewide, 3,492 new cases of the virus were reported by the Department of Health. Since last March, almost 700,000 people have contracted the virus in Tennessee.
The number of people in Greene County with active cases of the virus was down 28 to 451. Since March, 6,113 people locally are now considered to have inactive cases by the state as they have surpassed 14 days past onset of symptoms or a positive test without hospitalization.
One person from the county was hospitalized due to the virus in the 24 hours covered by the daily state update. A total of 158 people have required hospitalization for the virus since the pandemic began.
Ballad Health reported on Thursday that 226 people were being treated within its hospitals for COVID-19. Four people had also been admitted to hospitals with virus symptoms and were awaiting test results, according to the daily COVID-19 scorecard from the health system.
Of the patients hospitalized, 48 were in intensive care units with 33 on ventilators. The system has 69 beds designated for COVID-19 patients available within the system.
The number of active cases treated at the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Johnson City has declined. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, 161 people were being treated Thursday for the virus at Mountain Home, down 70 from early in the week.
Since last March, 2,301 people have been treated at the VA for the virus with 121 deaths and 2,019 defined as convalescent cases, those who are either post-hospital discharge or 14 days after their last positive test.
The positive rate for the region continues to steadily decline, according to the Ballad Health scorecard. For the past seven days, the positive rate for the Ballad Health service region was 22.9%. At its highest, the rate was 35% a few weeks ago but has been dropping each day for about the past week.
The rate is a measure used by health officials to determine the amount of virus spread within a community, and the goal is to have a rate of 5% or below. For the past seven days in Greene County, the rate was 10.8%.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
TESTING, VACCINES
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
At the Greene Valley testing site, self-testing kits will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to adults, with results available online. Testing will be available for those younger than 18, and adults who are not able to register online may receive the standard nasal swab tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Vaccinations have been provided by the Health Department at the Greene Valley site as well. Appointments are now being made for individuals 75 and older and those who work in health care or K-12 education and child care to receive vaccines as supplies are available, according to the state. Appointments can be made online at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/county-vaccine-information/ or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment, according to the state.
The state Department of Health’s website indicated that there were no vaccines available for Greene County on Thursday. Through Monday, 3,613 people in Greene County had received the vaccine, the third most among counties n Northeast Tennessee behind Sullivan and Washington counties, according to data from the state.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health mobile application or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.