Greene County has an eighth death related to COVID-19, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Saturday.
Cases of COVID-19 in Greene County totaled 467 Saturday, up 20 from the 447 reported Friday by the state Department of Health.
There are 303 active COVID-19 cases in Greene County, with 146 people listed as having recovered.
More than 100 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in August. There were 362 confirmed cases of the virus on Aug. 1, with 223 active cases.
In surrounding counties, coronavirus case totals as of Saturday include Hamblen with 1,383, Washington with 1,225, Sullivan with 962, Carter with 512, Cocke with 457 and Hawkins with 451.
Counties with some of the highest active cases in East Tennessee are Hamilton (Chattanooga) with 6,062, Knox with 4,513 and Sevier with 1,850.
The state Health Department reported a total of 120,585 COVID-19 cases statewide Saturday, an increase of 1,803 from Friday.
The agency reported nine new virus-related deaths between Friday and Saturday, including the one in Greene County. Virus-related deaths in Tennessee total 1,215.
More than 1.68 million people have been tested for the coronavirus in Tennessee. The number tested increased by 23,385 between Friday and Saturday.
Nationwide, there are more than 4.92 million cases of COVID-19, and 160,220 deaths, according to figures released Saturday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Tennessee, 80,340 people had recovered from the virus as of Saturday, an increase of 983 from Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
There are 5,262 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tennessee, an increase of 72 between Friday and Saturday.