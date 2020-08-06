Dispatchers at Greene County 911 are logging more calls during the coronavirus pandemic.
The usual variety of emergency and other types of calls continue to be received, 911 Director Jerry Bird said.
Law enforcement and public health officials have said that as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, there is concern that incidences of domestic violence will increase as families and groups shelter in place at home.
Bird said that may be one cause of the uptick in calls to 911 Dispatch.
“We don’t have it broken down by call category, but one of the reasons may be domestic disturbances,” Bird said. “That’s all I can say (based on) observation.”
In March, as the first confirmed cases of the virus were reported in East Tennessee, 5,920 calls were made to Greene County 911. In May, the number of 911 calls made to county dispatch was 5,975. Calls made to 911 in July total 6,450.
“By the end of May, we were getting about 580 calls a week. Now, by the end of July, we’re getting about 680,” Bird said.
In March 2019, 911 Dispatch received 5,180 calls. In May 2019, the total was 5,560. Dispatchers received 5,485 calls in July 2019.
Dispatchers are handling the upswing in calls to 911, Bird said. He said they have not noticed any change in public attitude or displeasure about coronavirus-related screening questions routinely asked of callers to protect emergency medical service and other first responders.
“I haven’t heard any complaints from our people here about (callers) getting upset or ugly. We have to ask the COVID questions and they know first responders are just protecting themselves and the citizens,” Bird said.
There are currently nine full-time dispatchers and one part-time dispatcher at Greene County 911. Another dispatcher is on medical leave for a non-virus related issue.
No 911 employees have displayed symptoms or tested positive for the virus, Bird said. Standard virus prevention protocols are being followed by 911 staff, he added.
Greeneville police officers and county sheriff’s deputies continue to work and train side-by-side with dispatchers as the 911 system transitions to the central dispatch system.
“They’re still working here and they are committed to staying here until we can take over,” Bird said.
The 2020-21 proposed budget of the Greene County Emergency Communications District includes funds to bring the total complement of dispatchers up to 12 as part of the ongoing rollout of central dispatch. Several new dispatchers are currently in training.
Greene County 911 received 74,251 calls for all service in 2019. Call totals will increase as initial contacts previously handled by the Greeneville Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department are taken at central dispatch.