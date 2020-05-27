May 30 was always a special day at our house when I was growing up, but not for the usual reasons. My Aunt Grace lived with us, and May 30 was her birthday. Mama used to say she was jealous of Grace when she was a child because Grace’s birthday was always red on the calendar, even when it wasn’t on a Sunday.
Some readers may not be old enough to remember when Memorial Day wasn’t a federal holiday and wasn’t celebrated on the last Monday in May. It was observed on May 30, and it didn’t matter what day of the week it was.
When I consulted the internet to see when the change was made, I discovered more about the origin of Memorial Day. According to various websites, it actually began as a “Decoration Day” to celebrate soldiers who died fighting in the Civil War, and May 30 was chosen because it wasn’t the anniversary of any particular battle.
Decoration Day gradually became known as Memorial Day, and the holiday came to commemorate American soldiers who died in all wars and was observed on May 30 for several decades. In 1968 Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which recognized Memorial Day as a national holiday and moved it to the last Monday in May. The act became effective in 1971.
Many veterans and veterans groups continue to observe the traditional May 30 designation with ceremonies, feeling the true meaning gets lost in early summer celebrations that go along with the three-day holiday weekend. Greeneville does both.
The Exchange Club of Greeneville displays 253 full-sized American flags at Veterans Park every year, each one adorned with a tag for a Greene County soldier who died in battle. Club members put the flags up on the Friday evening prior to the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, and they typically leave them to stand as a backdrop to the ceremony held on May 30.
Unfortunately the coronavirus has caused the local veterans’ organization to cancel their official ceremony this year, but the Exchange Club members were still able to install the flags while maintaining a safe distance. If you haven’t already driven by Veterans Park, take a moment and walk among the flags, realizing that each one represents a person who fought and died for us.
Their names are engraved in the stone monuments at the park, too, along with other stones covered with names of Greene Countians who fought but were fortunate enough to come back home to us carrying an American flag as opposed to being covered in one. It’s a peaceful place that helps to keep things in perspective at a time when perspective is desperately needed.
And while it’s unfortunately one more victim of the coronavirus, an official ceremony isn’t required to remember these soldiers if we vow to hold them in our hearts, just like our family does with Aunt Grace.