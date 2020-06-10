I typically try to keep things light in this column. Part of my goal is to “look around” and write about things that I see and notice in daily life, like painted rocks and Memorial Day happenings, and to shed light on the small things around us that bring joy and reflection.
The view is different as I look around today. I see people who are hurting and afraid and many of them are lashing out because they don’t know what else to do. What they’ve been doing isn’t working, so some are resorting to extreme measures to be heard.
As part of the attempt to draw attention to the treatment of black people by police in so many areas of the country, the slogan #BlackLivesMatter was created. It draws attention to the seeming disregard for the lives of blacks by those in authority who continue to allow the behavior by others with authority to occur.
Looking around, though, I see so many who view this slogan as a personal attack. They say that by stating “black lives matter” means other lives don’t and that “all lives matter.” The irony here is that obviously not everyone believes that all lives do, or the mistreatment wouldn’t be occurring and the slogan wouldn’t be needed.
I recognize that some folks who retort with “all lives matter” are simply showing their racism and aren’t interested in hearing an explanation of the slogan. This column isn’t for them, because they don’t want to hear anything other than their views and won’t listen anyway.
I do believe there is a part of the population who really do believe that “black lives matter” translates to “my life doesn’t.” I hope those folks are still reading and are open to hearing why the slogan is needed.
When the fire department goes to a neighborhood and sprays water on a house that’s on fire, they are not saying that the other houses on the street don’t matter. They are taking care of the one that is in danger and needs attention and help at that moment. Of course all the houses matter, but the one that is burning is the one that needs protection.
When we wear a pink ribbon to signify our support for breast cancer research, we don’t mean that lung cancer doesn’t matter. We usually mean that we’ve either known someone with breast cancer or we fear getting it ourselves, so we support trying to find a cure.
When we use the slogan “black lives matter,” we aren’t saying that white or brown or any other color skin doesn’t matter. We are saying that black lives are the ones who are in danger, just like the house that is on fire. We are saying that systemic racism is a sickness that needs to be cured.
It’s sad that so many of us can’t understand that giving rights to others doesn’t take them away from ourselves. The old cliché about a higher tide floating more boats is a good visual for this lesson. If we make more opportunities for others, there are more opportunities for us, too. If we make conditions better for other humans, we make them better for us as well.
I was privileged to have been born in a town and in a time where we don’t seem to have the same level of the problems suffered so greatly elsewhere. I say “seem” because I’m white and I can’t really know for certain. I went to school with black students. We sat beside each other in classes, and we ate together in the cafeteria. We marched side by side on the football field during halftime while teammates shared the same locker room. We made friends with each other.
And my heart hurts to think that other people can’t jog, sleep in their own beds, drive a nice car, or even pass a counterfeit bill – knowingly or unknowingly – without fearing for their lives, simply because they weren’t born with a certain skin color.
Humans are better than this. We are better than this. Heck, we’ve been to the moon, and equality isn’t rocket science. Until black lives matter as much as much as everyone else’s, then all lives don’t matter, no matter how loud we yell it. We have to be better.