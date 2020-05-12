Picture a young, stubborn, green-eyed girl with a haircut that makes people ask if she’s a boy or a girl, standing with her arms folded in defiance, her chin in the air, saying, “Nope, I’m not gonna do it!” to her mama. It’s a wonder she didn’t kill me.
But I feel that little girl’s spirit in me today when trying to decide what to write about in this week’s column. Everywhere we turn, everything seems to be about the coronavirus. I’ve decided this is not the place, nor the day. I’m not going to write about it. “I’m not gonna do it.”
I’ll write about the irises and how beautiful they are this year. In fact, most all the flowers have been stunning this season. The redbud trees were glorious, and the flowering cherry trees in our yard looked like branches of pink cheerleader pompoms, they were so full. It’s like they know more people are looking at them, so they’re putting on a special show just for us, since we’re forced to slow down because of the virus. Wait, no, I’m not going to write about it.
The dogwood trees seemed to outbloom themselves this year, too, although I’m not a fan of the “dogwood winter” that comes with their blossoms. That’s it, I’ll write about the weather, and how this is the latest I remember having to wear a sweater or sweatshirt due to the cooler temperatures in a very long time. I wonder if that’s a side effect of less air pollution from cars and airplanes since everyone is staying home because of the coronavirus? Stop that, I’m not writing about it.
It’s May, and that means Mother’s Day! I’ll write about mothers and how they put up with stubborn little kids like me and mold them and teach them how to use that stubbornness for good. I’ll talk about how important mothers are and how grateful those who still have their mothers here with them should be. I hope Mother’s Day can be even more special this year because folks will be more creative in their gifts and time, since they can’t just take Mom out to eat at a restaurant since the ones that are even open have limited seating because of the coronavirus …
So apparently there are things more stubborn than green-eyed girls, despite evidence to the contrary. It’s difficult to talk about anything without the virus being a part of the conversation. It has affected everything we do and pervades our conversations and thought processes whether we like it or not.
Routine things aren’t routine anymore. We can no longer take everything for granted, or live our lives on our own schedule like we did. We must be mindful of others as well as ourselves. And unfortunately we have been forced to consider our own mortality a bit more than we normally do.
Perhaps the most impactful thing for me is the realization of just how small we are in the grand scheme of things. It reminds me of a day when that little green-eyed girl discovered the ant colony at the edge of our carport. I watched them run around, doing their jobs, collecting food and bringing it back to the nest. I took a stick and moved the dirt in the middle of one of their paths to see what would happen.
It took the ants a few minutes to find their way again, but they did. They detoured around the tiny roadblock I’d created and carried on with their day. I then pushed some of the dirt into the hole at the top of their colony and watched. They started to work immediately, pushing the bits of dirt and soil back out of the way, reconstructing what I’d destroyed. I got bored with the ‘game’ I’d created and moved on to something else, and they got back to their routine.
We’ve done the same thing as those tiny ants. I’ve watched people find detours and still get what they need, and I’ve seen them take necessities to others. I’ve seen folks make masks for each other and give to charities to help others through this. We’re finding our way.
It’s almost as though putting a mask over our noses and mouths has helped to open our eyes. Hopefully we will keep them open when the virus is gone.