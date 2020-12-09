In my column published on July 8, 2020, called “The Angry Kitten,” I told the story of the little gray tabby kitten that was attacked by a raccoon in our front yard. We took him to the vet and then had to quarantine him for a period of at least four months to make sure he didn’t develop rabies.
We named him Bruce Banner, after the Incredible Hulk’s alter ego, because we just had to wait and see if he got “angry.” Luckily, he didn’t. He is rabies-free.
I didn’t want another kitten. There has been at least one cat in my house for the last 25 years, and our current feline friend, Daphne, is over 17 years old. I’m not wishing any bad will on her at all, but I will admit, I was looking forward to not having a cat for a while after she leaves us.
I like the idea of being free from purchasing and cleaning cat litter. I imagine nights of walking to the bathroom in the middle of the night without fear of stepping on a freshly hocked-up hair ball, cold and wet between my toes. How refreshing it would be to not wake up on occasion and jump out of bed because I glimpsed a mouse on the bedspread. (Thank goodness they’ve always been toys. The only real mouse has been the half-eaten one on the dining room floor that time.)
Freedom from constant lint-rolling to remove cat hair from my clothes was within my grasp. I was “this close” to being able to invite friends over without frantically vacuuming the furniture moments before their expected arrival.
And now there’s Banner. He’s a bigger kitten now, at seven months, but still a kitten nonetheless. The old cat is less thrilled about having him around than I am. We’ve introduced them now that he’s past the quarantine period, and she gave me a look that said, “Really? I have to train another one?” I feel her pain.
Banner has yet to learn the difference between trees and curtains. Luckily a loud voice frightens him enough to make him stop and I haven’t had to resort to a squirt bottle. Yet. He wants to explore the parts of the house that have been off-limits until now and I keep explaining that table tops and bookcases are not good places for kitties. He doesn’t believe me.
Daphne and I are both getting older and would prefer to just curl up on the couch and relax. Banner would rather play, however, and Frank is an enabler. It’s made for an interesting couple of weeks at our house.
Banner bats his little toys all over the house and eventually under the furniture and then complains loudly until we retrieve them. If we close him up in the end of the house where he’s spent the last four months, he sings the music of his people until we can’t take it anymore and free him again.
Like all kittens, he takes spells where he runs as fast as he can through the house and up onto the couch and back down again, and around into the other room and down the hallway and then back again like his tail is on fire. I just hold really still wherever I am and hope I’m not in the path this time.
Sometimes he’ll watch television. We happened to see a description while surfing that read “Movies for Cats.” It’s just videos of birds and chipmunks eating bird seed and suet out in the forest, and Banner loves them. He’ll sit without moving, staring at the screen, his ears twitching when the birds chirp. It’s, unfortunately, adorable.
Sadly, it was also sweet and endearing when he climbed into my lap and unceremoniously curled up and started to purr. That’s how they get you, you know. They drive you crazy by attempting to climb the mini-blinds, and then they snuggle up on the socks you left on the ottoman and go to sleep.
I guess he’s here to stay.
Dang it.