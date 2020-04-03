You turn 9 years old only once in your life, and that’s a big, party-worthy event – your final birthday before you go into double digits.
How Greeneville’s Eliza Girton was hoping to celebrate her ninth was with a slumber party at her house for a big gang of friends. That was going to happen the weekend prior to her birth date of March 24.
Coming onto the scene, though, was an uninvited party-pooper called “social distancing.” Suddenly a slumber party with 17 friends all piled in together for chatter and giggles was something that couldn’t happen.
Eliza’s mom, Kristin Girton, told The Greeneville Sun that “when the day came and there was no laughter from all those little girls filling up this old house, we knew we had to do something.”
But what? The Girtons faced the now-ubiquitous COVID quandary: how can people come together without coming together?
Kristin’s friend Patricia Zillow provided an answer when she sent a Facebook video revealing how a little girl who had been unable to have her birthday party instead was celebrated by a birthday parade!
When another friend, Courtney Boren, contacted Kristin with the same idea, Kristin had one of those this-is-meant-to-be realization moments, and sent out a message to a support group for moms of which she was a member. “Our Moms support group loved the idea and jumped on board!” she says.
The Girtons kept young Eliza in the dark about the whole thing, leaving her to assume for the time being that her birthday would probably be a low-key family affair. Nice, sure, but not as fun for a new 9-year-old girl as a slumber party with her friends.
The rest of the Girtons, Mom Kristin, Dad Russell, and little sister Hazel Ann, meanwhile made themselves busy with sneakily getting a plan in place. It was hard to know what to anticipate. What if only a handful of people actually turned out?
Kirstin went public with the plan via social media. “I put the message out to Facebook.”
Kristin’s announcement said that anyone who wanted to be involved could meet at the Greeneville Walters State campus parking lot at a designated time.
“We had no idea how successful it would be, especially because of the rain,” Kristin remembers.
Eliza got her first hint that something was up when she found her family had put up a tent for her to stand under due to the rain. Ok, Mom and Dad, what’s going on here? Wait and see, Eliza. Just wait.
A few minutes after 4 p.m., Kristin “started getting messages saying, ‘You are not going to believe how many people are here!’”
Eliza “kept asking what the surprise was,” Kristin says. “So when the cars started up the street they started blowing their horns and rejoicing with us! She kept covering her mouth from the shock and was so gracious in trying to thank everyone.”
People had decorated their cars for the parade, and played music. More than 40 vehicles rolled up Oak Grove Avenue, by the Girton family’s count, so Eliza was not the only one happily surprised. The Girtons had not dreamed there would be such a big turnout for their girl!
How does Kristin describe the Girton family reaction after the last horn blast sounded and the last banner passed? “We all cried a bit, overwhelmed by the love and support of this amazing town. When we moved here we were supposed to stay here two years, but we fell in love with this community and 12 years later it’s our home. This is what Greeneville does: it supports its community with love.”
Eliza herself wrote her own thumbnail sketch of her big day to share with The Greeneville Sun and its readers. Here is Eliza’s story in her own words ...
“That day felt weird to not have a birthday party but mom said there was a surprise outside. I thought the surprise was something else, like something being delivered, but this was so much better! When I saw the parade coming and I heard cars, I cried. I felt so happy!
“It was great to have people celebrating my birthday. I loved that there were people hanging out through their sunroofs, and they made signs. I was so excited they came and it was so fun! It made me glad and sad; all of my emotions came pouring out. I love the people that love us. If I could tell them anything I would say ‘thank you ... A LOT.’”