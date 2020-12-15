AAA Travel expects the vast majority of Americans to stay home this holiday season.
The projection in a AAA Travel news release is in line with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that Americans not travel for the holidays in 2020. The CDC warns that travel increases the chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.
Public health concerns and travel guidance are influencing individual decisions not to travel over the year-end holidays, a period that typically sees high demand for vacations.
While AAA expects at least 34 million fewer travelers compared to the 2019 holiday season, as many as 84.5 million Americans may still travel from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, 2021, a decline in travel of at least 29%, the news release said.
In Tennessee, the expectation is that 2 million Tennesseans may still travel, a decline in travel of 28.4% over last holiday season.
“While Thanksgiving is traditionally spent gathering with friends and family, the year-end holidays are when Americans often venture out for longer, more elaborate vacations. That will not be the case this year,” Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in the release.
Cooper said that public health concerns, official guidance not to travel, “and an overall decline in consumer sentiment have encouraged the vast majority of Americans to stay home for the holidays.”
Based on mid-October travel forecast models, AAA expected up to 50 million people would travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, which would have been a decline of 10% from 2019.
While final Thanksgiving travel numbers are not yet available, AAA expects the decline to be closer to between 15 and 20%, as the CDC and state and local authorities advised against holiday travel.
Holiday travelers are continue to take a wait-and-see approach to their travel decisions.
“With COVID‑19 cases steadily increasing this month, the expected continued rise will likely prompt some Americans to make last minute decisions to not follow through with upcoming travel plans, which was the trend during the lead up to Thanksgiving,” the release said.