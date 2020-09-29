JOHNSON CITY – Students applying for admission to East Tennessee State University for the 2021 year will not be required to submit ACT and SAT scores, according to a news release from ETSU.
The university will use the applicant’s GPA in making decisions regarding admissions. Applicants who do not meet the minimum GPA requirement may be required to present an ACT or SAT score, the release said.
Those who are seeking consideration for scholarships, however, such as the Academic Performance Scholarship, must submit any required ACT or SAT score by March 1, 2021. Students do not need to make a separate application for scholarships but need to have taken the ACT or SAT by March 1, the release said.
“Since the start of the pandemic, many SAT and ACT testing dates have been canceled, and while testing opportunities are being offered again, cancellations are also happening,” said Dr. Sam Mayhew, associate vice president for Student Life and Enrollment at ETSU. “We want to do everything we can to assist students and help them navigate through these challenges as they make plans to begin their journey toward a college degree next fall.”
The procedure change applies to students seeking admission to ETSU for the spring, summer and fall semesters in 2021, the release said.
Mayhew said the March 1 deadline is an extension from the traditional deadline of Dec. 15 at which time all students must have applied to be considered for scholarships.
In addition, ETSU will host five national ACT testing dates through December. Students can register to take the ACT test at ETSU by visiting www.etsu.edu/testing.
For more information, contact the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at 423-439-4213 or admissions@etsu.edu.