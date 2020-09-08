Encouraging COVID-19 numbers for Greene County and the region were reported Tuesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Only one new case of COVID-19 was reported in Greene County, for a total of 938. The active virus case total for the county stood at 122 on Tuesday, down 21 from 143 active cases reported on Monday.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday. There have been 19 virus-related deaths in Greene County.
Twenty-two people were moved to the inactive/recovered category Tuesday, bringing that total to 797.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 scorecard released Tuesday showed a positive test rate of 11.4%. There have been 17 total COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days in Ballad Health’s 21-county service area, which includes Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the Ballad Health service area since March 1 total 12,313, with 177 COVID-19 deaths.
There are currently 93 COVID-19 patients in Ballad Health hospitals. There are eight COVID-19 patient cases under investigation, and 48 designated COVID-19 beds available.
There are 16 COVID-19 patients in Ballad Health intensive care units, and nine COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
There are now 230 active cases in Washington County, a decline of 19 cases from Monday, according to state Department of Health figures.
There are 18 fewer active virus cases in Sullivan County, with 236 reported on Tuesday.
Carter and Cocke counties also saw declines in active cases, according to Tuesday’s update. Carter County has 104 active cases, down 26 from Monday; while Cocke County has 47, a 13-case reduction from Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that there are about 6.28 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S., and 188,688 deaths have been reported nationwide since Jan. 21.
There have been 282,989 cases reported in the last seven days, according to the CDC.
In Tennessee, the state Health Department reported 165,764 cases since the pandemic began. The state reported a total of 1,896 deaths.
Inactive/recovered cases in Tennessee total 148,165.
Anyone concerned they may have the virus can call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.