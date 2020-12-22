Active cases in Greene County topped 1,000 on Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily update.
With 104 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, and 31 cases moved to the inactive/recovered category, the number of active cases in Greene County was listed Monday as 1,062. Cases are considered inactive/recovered when 14 days have passed since either the onset of symptoms or positive test, if the case is asymptomatic.
The 104 new cases reported Monday bring the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 4,970.
The stat Health Department reported 9,891 new cases across Tennessee Monday, bringing the total number of cases statewide since the start of the pandemic to 529,578. Sixty-five deaths were also reported statewide, bringing that total to 6,136.
Triple-digit increases in new cases were reported in Hamblen, Washington and Sullivan counties, where the state reported 113, 132 and 162 new cases Monday.
One death was reported in Hamblen County, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus there to 72.
The number of deaths in Greene County remains at 82.
One Greene County resident was hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since Sunday’s report. In total 142 people locally have required hospital care for the virus.
Two Sullivan County residents and two Washington County residents were also hospitalized since Sunday’s report by the state.
According to the COVID-19 Scorecard from Ballad Health for Monday, 335 people are currently hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities for COVID-19 treatment. Nine people are in a hospital with symptoms awaiting test results.
Sixty-four people were in intensive care units Monday, with 44 of those on ventilators.
The Scorecard also included a positive testing rate for Ballad Health’s 21-county service area over the past seven days of 24.3%.
In total, according to the Scorecard, 983 people in the Ballad Health region have died due to COVID-19 since March, with 116 over the past seven days.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department this week from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary. The Health Department will be closed for Christmas Thursday and Friday, and there will be no testing available those days. Testing will resume Dec. 28.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.