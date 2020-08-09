Active coronavirus cases in Greene County increased by 25 on Sunday to 338, from 313 cases on Saturday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Cases of the virus in Greene County totaled 492 on Sunday, compared to 467 on Saturday. There were 362 cases of COVID-19 and 223 active cases on Aug. 1, indicating a continued upward trend.
The state Department of Health lists 146 people as having recovered from the virus as of Sunday, the same number released Saturday.
No additional deaths were reported Sunday. A new virus fatality was reported Saturday in Greene County, bringing the total to eight.
Numbers are also up in surrounding counties. Coronavirus case totals on Sunday include Hamblen with 1,396, Washington with 1,252, Sullivan with 994, Carter with 522, Cocke with 475 and Hawkins with 472.
Counties with some of the highest active cases in East Tennessee are Hamilton (Chattanooga) with 6,132, Knox with 4,600 and Sevier with 1,886.
The state Health Department reported a total of 122,712 COVID-19 cases across Tennessee on Sunday, an increase of 2,127 from Saturday.
The state agency reported eight new virus-related deaths between Saturday and Sunday, for a total of 1,223.
More than 1.71 million people have been tested for the coronavirus in Tennessee. The number tested increased by 27,597 between Saturday and Sunday, with an 8.99 percent positive test rate statewide.
COVID-19 cases nationwide edged toward 5 million on Sunday, with 4,974,959 cases reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Tennessee, 80,340 people had recovered from the virus as of Sunday, an increase of 667 from Saturday, according to the state Department of Health.
There are 5,304 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tennessee, an increase of 42 between Saturday and Sunday.
Greene County has had seven days in which there have been an increase of 20 or more new cases since July 26, according to the state Health Department.
Greene County also had its first coronavirus cases reported in a long-term care facility. According to Friday’s data on the health department’s COVID-19 information webpages, four members of the staff at Signature Healthcare of Greeneville have tested positive for the virus.
There were 95 people hospitalized Friday in Ballad Health facilities, according to the healthcare system’s daily scorecard. Of the 95 patients, 24 were in an intensive care unit with 15 on ventilators as of Friday.
Ballad Health did not release updated scorecards on Saturday or Sunday.
As of Friday, 20 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms but still awaiting test results. Sixty beds designated for care of people with the virus remained open Friday within Ballad Health’s 21-county service area that includes Greene County.
According to Ballad Health’s scorecard, the positive test rate in the region served by the health care system continued to rise. The rate of positive results among all those tested for the coronavirus in the seven days through Friday was at 11.8 percent, up nearly a percentage point from two days earlier.