A downward trend in active and new cases of COVID-19 continued over the weekend in Greene County and other Northeast Tennessee counties, according to the Tennessee Department of Health figures.
There were 6,766 cases of COVID-19 identified Sunday in Greene County, an increase of 17 from Saturday, but there was a decline of 15 active cases over the same time frame, to 385.
One additional death was reported in Greene County between Saturday and Sunday. The virus death total in Greene County is 116.
The 17 new coronavirus cases continues a recent gradual trend of modest increases in cases of the COVID-19, compared to triple-digit daily increases seen in December.
Statewide, the Department of Health listed a total of 708,717 cases of the virus on Sunday, an increase of 2,841 cases over Saturday.
The death toll in Tennessee from COVID-19 Sunday stood at 8,859, an increase of 40 deaths from Saturday.
Hospitalizations between Saturday and Sunday statewide declined by 136, to 2,128. About 6.18 million Tennesseans had been tested for the virus as of Sunday.
The positive test rate for Thursday in the state was 9.78%. The positive test rate in the 21-county Ballad Health service area that includes Greene County over the seven days ending on Sunday was 23.3%, according to the healthcare system’s scorecard.
Cases listed as inactive/recovered across the state increased by 3,052 between Saturday and Sunday, to 654,335, according to the Department of Health. The state defines an inactive case as a person who has passed the 14-day point beyond a positive test or onset of symptoms without being hospitalized at the time.
Washington County had the most new cases reported in Northeast Tennessee between Saturday and Sunday, with 36. Hamblen County had 31 new COVID-19 cases, Sullivan 29, and Hawkins 20, according to the state health department.
Every Northeast Tennessee county saw a decline in active cases of the virus between Saturday and Sunday with the exception of Hancock County.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 scorecard Sunday for its service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia showed 77,511 positive virus cases diagnosed since March 1, 2020, and 1,461 deaths during that time frame.
There were 78 deaths reported by the health care system over the seven-day period ending Sunday.
As of Sunday, there were 195 COVID-19 patients in Ballad Health hospitals. There were 65 designated COVID-19 beds available.
Ballad Health reported 41 coronavirus patients in its intensive care units Sunday and 27 designated COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered through Ballad Health to 24,666 people as of Sunday, an increase of 98 first doses from Saturday.
The second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to 11,531 people on Sunday, an increase of 47 second doses from the day before.
As of Thursday, the state health department said there were “limited” supplies of vaccines in Greene County available for groups prioritized by the state, including those age 75 and older.
The state Department of Health’s website indicated that vaccines were available for Greene County on Friday. There were long lines at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center on Friday afternoon.
Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 25 million coronavirus cases.
There were a total of 416,010 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. reported on Sunday by the CDC, an increase of 3,414 deaths from the previous day. The totals represent all virus-related deaths reported to the CDC since Jan. 21, 2020.
TESTING, VACCINE INFORMATION
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
At the Greene Valley testing site, self-testing kits will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to adults with results available online. Testing will be available for those under age 18, and adults who are not able to register online may receive the standard nasal swab tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Vaccinations have also been provided by the Health Department at the Greene Valley site. Appointments are now being made for individuals 75 and older and those who work in health care or K-12 education and childcare to receive vaccines as supplies are available, according to the state. Appointments can be made online at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/county-vaccine-information/ or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment, according to the state.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.