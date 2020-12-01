An additional death from COVID-19 and 56 new cases were reported Tuesday for Greene County.
With the new death, 73 people have now passed away from the coronavirus locally since March, according to the daily update Tuesday from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The county has 399 people with active cases of the virus, according to the state report, down 15 from Monday.
Since the pandemic began, 3,304 people in the county have contracted the virus. The number of people with inactive cases is 2,832. The state Department of Health defines an inactive case as a person who is 14 days beyond onset of symptoms or a positive test and are not hospitalized at that point.
Three more people from Greene County are hospitalized with the virus, according to the Department of Health statistical data. Since March, 124 people have had to be hospitalized to treat the virus in Greene County.
On Tuesday, Ballad Health reported its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations thus far during the pandemic with 287 patients being treated within its facilities for the virus, according to the health system’s daily coronavirus scorecard. Eight additional individuals have been admitted with virus symptoms but were awaiting test results at the time of the scorecard’s release.
The number of patients treated within intensive care units due to the virus has also increased to 51, with 30 of those on ventilators, according to the scorecard.
The positive rate for the region for the past seven days is 19.9%, reflecting that one in five people tested for COVID-19 had positive results, according to the Ballad Health scorecard.
The positivity rate is an indicator of the amount of community spread of the illness, and a rate of less than 5% reflects that the virus spread would be coming under control. The goal is to have a less than 1% rate, which the region did have in the late spring and early summer months.
Greene County’s rate for the past seven days was 17.7%, according to data from the Department of Health.
State Health Department statistics also indicate that the cumulative cases by age for Greene County have shifted a little with the 21-30 age group having the most cases, slightly more than the 41-50 age group.
The 11-20 group have the third highest total of cases with those over 81 years age having the next highest total. The lowest number of cases is among those 0-10 years of age in the county, according to the state data.
After a record-setting day for new cases in many Northeast Tennessee on Monday, Tuesday’s numbers were much less for most of the 10 counties in the region. New cases for the region totaled 486 on Tuesday, while that tally was 882 for the previous day.
The largest number of new cases was in Sullivan County with 146, the only county with more than 100 new cases on Tuesday. On Monday, five counties had more than 100 new cases, including Greene.
Active cases in the region totaled 3,322, according to the Department of Health report. Washington County has the highest number of active cases with 768.
The local new death was one of 36 reported statewide on Tuesday by the Department of Health. Since March, 4,638 people have died from the virus in the state.
The number of new cases in Tennessee increased by 5,693 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of state residents who have contracted the virus to 380,186.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.