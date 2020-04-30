Members of the high school graduating class of 2020 won’t have the end to senior year they anticipated thanks to the coronavirus, but the “Adopt-A-Senior” social media campaign aims to connect those students with caring individuals who want to send graduation cards and gifts.
The “Adopt-A-Senior” Facebook group for Greene County and Greeneville High School seniors was started by Natasha Gray after a friend added her to the “Adopt-A-Senior” group for Anderson County.
The description for the group says the group is intended to honor seniors from Greeneville, Chuckey-Doak, North Greene, South Greene and West Greene high schools through sending them cards and gifts “as a way to make the unusual circumstances of this year a little easier on the heart.”
Greene County high schools are to have modified, individual ceremonies beginning next week, while Greeneville High School’s graduation has officially been moved to August, with the decision on whether or not it will be a traditional ceremony to be finalized in July.
Other senior celebrations have been canceled, are still up in the air or going ahead virtually, marking a diversion from the end to senior year students were expecting despite efforts of school administration to make sure these students don’t leave for their next steps in life without celebrating their achievements.
Through “Adopt-A-Senior,” Gray said she hopes all seniors will be “adopted” and receive graduation gifts to mark the occasion.
Parents and family members of high school seniors can join the group to post information about their student, such as what their next steps will be, and a photo of the student. Other group members can then “adopt” a student.
A hashtag system is in use on the page to make finding students, whether adopted or not, easier. When new posts are added, the student is given the hashtag “available,” and that is changed to “adopted” when the time comes.
Gray said the group is also open to include homeschooled students graduating this year.
“We’ve been super lucky,” Gray said. “We’ve not had a senior stay up for a full day without being adopted by at least one person.”
Gray said she has had around 50 individuals, some of whom ask to remain anonymous, in a day asking her to connect them with an unadopted senior as well as some businesses and industry professionals expressing interest in “adopting” seniors.
Membership in the group spiked from just two members to around 2,500 in the first four days the group was active, and she still sees new students’ names and photos posted in the group every day even after new membership began to slow.
“It’s been a daunting task,” Gray said of keeping up with posts in the group.
Gray said she was concerned some students may not be “adopted” yet because their family is not on Facebook and has not seen the group.
“I know there are still kids out there whose parents might not know. I’m hoping even if the parents don’t have social media, maybe another family member will add the kid,” Gray said. “I just don’t want anybody to be left out.”
Those without a Facebook account can coordinate with Gray to ensure the student is included.
Gray said she has seen variety in the ways people have chosen to treat their adopted student, including movie theater gift cards and candy baskets, congratulatory yard signs and Amazon gift cards, which Gray pointed out students can use towards furnishing their dorm or apartment.
Gray also mentioned plans to announce in the Facebook group a $250 scholarship in memory of Chuckey-Doak High School student Jaymen Price who died in a 2018 car accident. Price was a member of the 2020 graduating class.
For more information about “Adopt-A-Senior” or the Jaymen Price Memorial Scholarship, call Natasha Gray at 525-3404.