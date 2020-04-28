Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III issued an opinion Monday supporting the authority of Gov. Bill Lee to authorize reopening businesses in 89 of the 95 counties in the state, including Greene County, during the coronavirus pandemic.
Under Lee’s “Tennessee Pledge” plan, restaurants began reopening Monday, with retail businesses scheduled to begin opening their doors on Wednesday.
Slatery issued the opinion at the request of Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and state House of Representatives Speaker Cameron Sexton.
Slatery issued the opinion to address the priority of Lee’s executive orders governing the state’s emergency response during the COVID-19 health crisis, a news release said.
Lee has issued emergency management orders that require everyone in Tennessee to stay at home unless engaging in essential activity or essential services, and place restrictions on social gatherings and business operations.
Lee’s executive orders “are all aimed at diminishing the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring the state maintains the resources needed to protect the health and well-being of its citizens,” the release said.
In the opinion, Slatery refers to a state law that provides “a broad grant of authority ... that the General Assembly has vested solely in the office of the governor (to) assume control over all aspects of the state’s response to an emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Slatery cites a section of state law that states the governor “may assume direct operational control over all or any part of the emergency management functions within this state and is authorized to delegate such powers as (he) may deem prudent.”
Slatery said in the news release that the General Assembly “clearly intended the governor’s emergency management powers to be exclusive and to override any action taken by political subdivisions and local agencies that conflicts with the governor’s executive orders.”
“This avoids the unmanageable predicament of multiple governmental actions in the midst of an emergency. The General Assembly specified one authoritative voice on state-wide emergencies,” Slatety said in his opinion.
New protocols for restaurants include limiting capacity to 50 percent and requiring that tables be no less than 6 feet apart, with no more than half a dozen people per table. The new restrictions also require businesses to screen both customers and employees for signs of illness.
Bar areas are to remain closed, live music is not permitted and employees must wear masks and gloves at all times. Self-serve buffets are also prohibited.
Lee, McNally and Sexton are Republicans. Some Democratic lawmakers in Tennessee have have cautioned against lifting restrictions prematurely and risk spreading the coronavirus.
The release said that because of the COVID-19 health crisis, Lee exercised his authority to declare a state of emergency in Tennessee and to issue a series of executive orders governing the state’s emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The question asked of Slatery was if in response to the pandemic, “and to what extent, if any, may local governmental entities take actions or issue orders that conflict with the governor’s executive orders?”
Slatery’s answer, in part, said executive orders issued by the governor “have the force and effect of law (so) the governor’s directives in response to an emergency supersede and preempt any action taken by political subdivisions of the state.”
Slatery said that “absent an express delegation of power by the governor, local governmental entities may not take actions that are either more restrictive or less restrictive with respect to the subjects addressed in (Lee’s) executive orders governing the state’s emergency response to COVID-19. Such action would be at cross purposes with the governor’s orders, which are the law of the state, and would constitute an impermissible legal conflict.”
To read the opinion, go to: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/ops/2020/op20-07.pdf.