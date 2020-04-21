A legal resolution has been reached between the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office and two men who stockpiled hand sanitizer and wipes last month for sale online at marked-up prices as news of the coronavirus pandemic spread.
Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III reached the resolution resolving allegations of price gouging in violation of the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act with Matthew Colvin and Noah Colvin, a news release said.
On March 14, the attorney general’s office began an expedited investigation after learning about alleged price gouging “involving emergency and/or medical supplies” by Matthew and Noah Colvin during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Colvins live in Hixson, near Chattanooga. Their actions prompted outrage in Tennessee and beyond as people scrambled to find products like hand sanitizer and wipes on empty store shelves.
After being confronted with the allegations, the Colvins cooperated with investigators and surrendered all their supplies, including about 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, to a nonprofit organization in Tennessee. They also agreed to distribute a portion of the supplies to officials in Kentucky, where some of the supplies were purchased.
“Disrupting necessary supplies during an unprecedented pandemic is a serious offense. It became clear during our investigation that the Colvins realized this, and their prompt cooperation and donation led to an outcome that actually benefited some consumers,” Slatery said in the news release.
As part of the settlement, the Colvins are prohibited from selling emergency or medical supplies “grossly in excess of the price generally charged during any declared state of abnormal economic disruption related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said.