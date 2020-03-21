Guided tours have been canceled until further notice as a measure by the Andrew Johnson Historic Site to modify operations in response to the coronavirus situation.
Effective immediately, all daily guided tours of the Andrew Johnson Homestead are cancelled, according to a release from the historic site.
In addition, the annual park Easter Egg Roll event, originally scheduled for April 4, has been canceled, the release stated.
“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority,” said Park Superintendent David Foster. “The good news is, where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, the park visitor center, outdoor exhibits and grounds, and the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery will remain open for our visitors.”
Updates about National Park Service operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. For more information about specific operations at Andrew Johnson NHS visit www.nps.gov/anjo, or call (423) 639-3711 x 2.