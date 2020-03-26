The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club will be holding their meeting on the radio only on April 7, with club President Ian Bible, who will lead the net that night at 7 p.m. (19:00), on Amateur Radio frequencies 145.390 and 443.200. These are AJARC owned repeaters.
The Club will not be meeting at the Roby Center in downtown Greeneville, on Tuesday April 7, because of the temporary closure of the Roby Center due to COVID-19 guidelines.
Club meetings at the Roby Center will resume once the center has been reopened and it’s been determined that it is safe for group meetings.
The club operates 2 repeaters from on top of the USFS fire tower on Camp Creek Bald Mountain 12 miles South of Greeneville. The club also hosts the AJARC NET each Monday night at 9 p.m. on 145.390 and 443.200. It also hosts other events throughout the year including an Amateur Radio Field-day event in the summer and Ham fest in the fall of each year.
The Club’s normal monthly meetings are the first Tuesday of every month. More information about the club can be found at ajarc.org/.