All Greeneville City Schools classes will remain fully online during the week of Aug. 24 through Aug. 28.
The district then plans to begin transitioning students back into school buildings in small groups on a limited basis in an effort to balance the district’s youngest students’ learning needs, the highest needs of students and technical education students, a press release from the district said.
Pre-kindergarten students will begin staggered half-day in-person instruction beginning Aug. 31 through Sept. 11, while kindergarten students will begin in-person instruction on an A/B Grouping (Hybrid) model for half-days beginning Aug. 31 through Sept. 11.
Conditions will be monitored and evaluated for a possible transition into a full day A/B Grouping model beginning Sept. 14. Teachers will contact parents for specifics regarding the days students will attend in-person. Days students do not attend class in-person will continue to be online learning days, the release said.
The district plans to continue monitoring and assessing conditions to consider the possibility of implementing an in-person A/B Grouping model for other elementary students, the release said. The district aims to provide two weeks notice before the transition.
Grades six through 12 will continue to be fully online and improvement in conditions will be closely monitored for a possible transition.
Individual plans are being developed for students with the highest needs to begin attending school in-person on Aug. 31 in small groups to ensure their specific needs are being met, the release said. Schedules for individual students will be communicated by their teachers.
In order for Greeneville High School students with scheduled classes at Greene Technology Center (GTC) to have the opportunity to apply their learning in a hands-on manner, they will be allowed to attend classes at GTC on Wednesdays during their regularly scheduled class period beginning Sept. 2.
GTC teachers will contact students to communicate specifics. A survey will be sent to parents and guardians of students inquiring about their need for transportation to attend in-person GTC classes, the release said.
“Given our current situation, this plan provides us with the best opportunity to keep our students and staff members safe, while providing a quality educational experience,” the release said. “It should also be noted that as conditions change, we may be forced to alter our plans for the safety of students and staff. Thank you for your patience and continued support of Greeneville City Schools as we navigate this global pandemic.”