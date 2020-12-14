All Greene County Schools students will be learning virtually for the rest of the week beginning Tuesday due to staffing issues related to the pandemic.
The announcement follows previous announcements that South Greene High School and Doak Elementary School would go virtual on Monday.
Director of Schools David McLain said there have been no changes at this time to the schedule for the start of the spring semester, and Wednesdays will remain a virtual learning day for all students while schools are cleaned and sanitized.
The first day of classes in the spring semester is scheduled for Jan. 6, a Wednesday, and students attending school in person are scheduled to return to school buildings on Jan. 7.