All students enrolled in in-person learning in Greene County Schools will study virtually on Wednesdays due to the rising numbers of local COVID-19 cases, Director of Schools David McLain announced Monday night.
Wednesday has been a virtual learning day for students in West Greene, South Greene and Chuckey-Doak high schools. Those schools remained on the AA/BB hybrid schedule due to inadequate space for social distancing while other schools in the district transitioned to full-week in-person instruction for students enrolled in that mode of learning.
McLain said the day without students in the building will be used for in-depth cleaning.
Greeneville City Schools remains on the hybrid schedule through Friday with a transition to full-week in-person instruction scheduled for Monday.
According to Greeneville City Schools’ weekly update on district COVID-19 cases posted on Monday, the district has 26 students and four staff members in quarantine after being identified as a close contact to a positive case.
Twelve of the students in quarantine are Greeneville High School students, four are Greeneville Middle School students, three go to EastView Elementary, five go to Tusculum View Elementary and two go to Highland Elementary School.
Of the staff members in quarantine, according to the public notification, one is employed at Greeneville High School, one at Highland Elementary School and two at EastView Elementary School.
The district does not currently have any staff members in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
Two students at Greeneville High, two at Greeneville Middle and one at EastView Elementary School are in isolation.