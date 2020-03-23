To implement the latest guidance from the White House, CDC and local and state authorities, the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site facilities and buildings are closed until further notice.
The park's grounds, audio tour and National Cemetery remain open for visitor use, according to a press release from the site.
“We regret any inconvenience this closure may cause but believe this is the prudent next step in battling COVID-19,” said Park Superintendent David Foster.
With the safety of visitors, employees, volunteers and partners as top priority, the National Park Service is working with the federal, state and local authorities to monitor the novel coronavirus situation, the release said.
The public will be notified when the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site resumes full operations.
Updates will be provided online at www.nps.gov/anjo and www.facebook.com/AndrewJohnsonNHS/ when the park resumes full operations.
The National Park Service urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park by following CDC guidance.
Updates about National Park Service operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Check with individual parks for specific details about other park operations.