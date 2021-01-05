Offices inside the Greene County Courthouse Annex will reopen on Wednesday to the public.
The Annex will reopen for all services at 8 a.m., according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
The building has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected through a two-step process, which has residual sanitizing effects for up to 30 days, the mayor said.
"We thank everyone for their patience and support, and we apologize for any inconvenience this brief interruption may have caused, but the safety and health of our citizens and employees comes first," he said.
The building was closed for the cleaning and sterilization on Monday with employees working remotely as possible due to the number of county employees who had contracted the virus.