Another individual from Greene County has died as the result of the coronavirus.
The new death was recorded Thursday in the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily update. Twenty-three people have died thus far from COVID-19 in the county.
Fourteen new cases were reported in Thursday’s report from the state, bringing the total of people locally who have had the virus to 962.
Active cases in the county on Thursday totaled 114, down three from Wednesday.
Sixteen more people were added to the inactive/recovered category on Thursday. That number locally now totals 825 and is defined by the state as people who are either 14 days beyond the onset of symptoms or their testing date if asymptomatic.
Greene County has the third most active cases in the region behind Washington County with 238 and Sullivan with 228. The only other county in Northeast Tennessee with more than 100 active cases is Carter with 106.
No new hospitalizations locally were reported in Thursday’s state report. A total of 66 people have required hospital care due to the virus since the pandemic began.
Currently, 98 people are hospitalized with the illness in Ballad Health facilities in the region, according to the daily COVID-19 scorecard from the health system. One person is hospitalized with symptoms and is still awaiting test results. Sixteen of those hospitalized are in intensive care units with 13 of those on a ventilator.
The rate of individuals testing positive among all those tested has fallen for a second day. The positive rate for the past seven days in the region is 10%, according to the Ballad Health scorecard.
The local new death was one of 57 reported in Tennessee in the 24 hours covered by Thursday’s report. Deaths in the state from the virus now total 1,988.
Statewide, there were 1,650 new cases reported, bringing the total recorded in Tennessee to 168,237 during the pandemic.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.