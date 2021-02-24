An additional death from COVID-19 was reported for Greene County on Tuesday.
The new death was recorded in Tuesday’s daily coronavirus update from the Tennessee Department of Health. Since last March, 144 people in Greene County have died from the virus.
Two new cases of the illness were reported for the county, and there were 96 people with active cases of the virus locally, according to the state report.
During the pandemic, 7,251 Greene Countians have contracted the virus and 7,011 of those cases are considered inactive, defined by the Department of Health as people who are 14 days beyond a positive test or onset of symptoms and not hospitalized at that point.
No new hospitalizations were reported in the county for Tuesday.
Greene County’s new cases were among 108 reported by the state for the 10 counties in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday. Hawkins and Sullivan counties had the most new cases with 20 reported for each. The local death was one of six reported for the region on Tuesday.
The number of vaccines that have been provided thus far in Greene County totaled 14,968 on Tuesday, according to data from the state Department of Health. Across the state, 1.3 million vaccines have been administered in Tennessee.
Those eligible for vaccinations currently in Greene County are individuals 65 years of age and over, frontline health care professionals at hospitals, health care staff in offices or other settings and K-12 education and child care providers. The inoculations are to be administered in phases by risk group and age group, according to the state’s vaccination distribution plan.
The Health Department is operating a vaccination site at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Appointments are required to receive the vaccine at the site, according to the state.
Appointments for the Greene Valley vaccination site can be made online at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment. People are encouraged to arrive at the site at their appointment time, but not prior to gates opening at 8:30 a.m. due to traffic safety concerns.
Inoculations are also available at four independent local pharmacies designated as community vaccination sites by the state: Atchley’s Drug Center, Corley’s Pharmacy, Greene County Drug Store and Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions. Each has been provided limited supplies by the state, and information is available on the pharmacies’ websites and social media sites in regards to current availability.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the office on West Church St. No appointment is necessary. Self-test kits are available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the site with the nasal swab tests administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.