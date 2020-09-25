One new death from the coronavirus and 13 new cases were reported on Friday for Greene County.
The new death was recorded in the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily update on Friday. Forty-four people in the county have died locally from COVID-19. The local death was among the 42 reported statewide on Friday.
The 13 new cases brings the total number of cases reported in the county to 1,142 since the pandemic began, according to the state report. Active cases within the county on Friday were 88, up one in the 24-hour period covered in the daily report.
While a number of the deaths recently have been residents in nursing homes, none of the eight deaths recorded in the past seven days from the virus appear to be from those long-term care facilities, with only one new case reported among local nursing home residents for that period, according to data from the state. Data about cases in assisted living center and nursing homes is updated each Friday by the Department of Health.
According to that data Friday afternoon, no deaths at either Life Care Center of Greeneville or Signature Healthcare of Greeneville were recorded in the past week. Ten residents at Life Care Center have died from the coronavirus in the past month, and 15 at Signature Healthcare have died from the illness.
Life Care Center and Signature Healthcare are the only two local long-term care facilities that have had cases thus far, according to the state. One new case at Life Care was reported during the week, bringing the total number of residents there who have had the virus to 75.
The total number of resident cases at Signature Healthcare remained at 98, unchanged from last week’s data. The number of employees who have been sickened by the virus at both facilities has also not increased in the past week — 67 at Signature and 43 at Life Care.
Locally, more than a 1,000 people are now listed as inactive/recovered, which is defined by the state as people who are 14 days past the onset of symptoms or the day of their test if they are asymptomatic. There are now 1,010 Greene Countians in this category.
In Northeast Tennessee, neighboring Washington County continues its almost daily trend of having the most new cases and active cases. According to the state’s report on Friday, Washington County had 37 new cases and 245 active cases.
Greene County has the fifth highest number of active cases in the region. Following Washington County are Sullivan County with 174, Hamblen with 117, Johnson with 104 and then Greene, according to Friday's report.
There were no additional people hospitalized locally from the virus, according to Friday’s data. A total of 78 people from Greene County have required hospital care due to the illness.
Seventy people were hospitalized Friday with coronavirus in Ballad Health facilities, according to the daily COVID-19 Scorecard from the health system. Three people are in hospitals with virus systems awaiting test results. Sixteen of those hospitalized are in intensive care units, and 12 are on a ventilator. The hospital system has 51 designated COVID beds available.
The percentage of people with positive results among those tested in the past seven days is a little higher for Greene County than the region. Greene County’s positive rate for the past week is 10.4%. The region served by Ballad Health has had a 7.7% positive rate for the same period.
Over the last 14 days, Greene County has averaged 11.9 new cases per day, according to state data. For the prior 14-day period, the average was 13.2.
On Friday, 1,910 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tennessee. Since the pandemic began, 189,454 people statewide have contracted the virus and 2,352 have died.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.