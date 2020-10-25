Another Covid-19 death in Greene County has been reported, bringing the total to 52.
Further, active cases of the virus countywide had reached 302 on Sunday, up 44 from the 258 listed the day before.
Total cases from the start of the pandemic until Sunday now stand at 1,750. On Saturday that total was at 1,684, according to the state listing.
Greene County has seen 1,396 recoveries from Covid-19. Saturday that total was 1,375, according to the state.
Statewide, 218,067 Covid-19 cases are listed as recovered or inactive.
Of Covid-19 sufferers who have died in Tennessee, 35 percent have been 81 or older.