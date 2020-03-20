Beginning Monday, Apex Bank will begin conducting most business in its drive-thru lanes, with appointments necessary to access branch lobbies.
This step is being taken to ensure the safety and well-being of customers and staff amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the bank said in a news release.
Drive-thru service will be available at all six regional offices and will operate Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m.–6 p.m., according to the news release.
The Andrew Johnson Highway location will operate drive-thru hours 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays.
“The health and well-being of our customers and team members is our top priority,” said Jerome Julian, Apex Bank’s East Tennessee Community President. “We are following government recommendations and acting in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other authorities regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus.”
Virtual services are also available through Apex Bank’s mobile banking app and online at www.apexbank.com.
“We are learning that during this time of uncertainty, technology is a great resource. We ask our customers to go ahead and sign up for this convenient service by enrolling for online and mobile banking on our website,” said Julian. “Should you need any banking assistance during this time, call a team member at the office nearest you. Our teams will continue to be available and ready to assist you.”
Telephone numbers for all six of regional locations are listed online at www.apexbank.com or customers can call (888) 8MY-APEX.
Additionally, Apex Bank reminds the community to use caution when accessing emails, as there have been reports of coronavirus-related phishing emails.
Apex Bank will never ask for personal information through e-mail such as account numbers or passwords, the release said, and everyone should be aware of emails asking the recipient to download programs or update personal information online or on the phone.
“We will continue to address the needs of our customers and team members through established protocols,” said Julian. “Our team will continue to communicate any changes to our service offerings via our website and social media channels.”