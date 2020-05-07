NASHVILLE, Tenn. — National talent competition Celebration of Music, hosted by piano prodigy and philanthropist Ethan Bortnick, will host virtual auditions in Tennessee for their nationally televised competition. Contestants ages five to 25 are encouraged to audition for the live competition that will take place on YouTube live-stream on May 17.
According to a release, the competition will showcase bands, soloists, duets, choirs, instrumentalists, a cappella, and dancers across the state. Winners of the state competition will proceed to the nationally distributed TV show, offered to all PBS television stations across the country.
The Celebration of Music show, hosted by Ethan, is filmed in the Los Angeles area and will celebrate all the diverse music winners across the country in an incredible TV event. Some winners may also be given an opportunity for a record deal with Sun and Sky Records. Auditions are still open for Tennessee contestants and all music acts are encouraged to sign up.
For more information, and to audition on Celebration of Music, visit www.celebrationofmusic.com.