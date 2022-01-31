Ballad has temporarily closed an urgent care center in Kingsport due to staffing issues.
"As COVID-19 continues to impact staffing levels throughout the Appalachian Highlands, Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care in Colonial Heights, located at 4600 Fort Henry Drive, will temporarily close from Monday, Jan. 31, through Monday, Feb. 28," Ballad said in a statement. "To prevent interruption of patient services, walk-in patients will temporarily be redirected to the Kingsport Urgent Care, located at 111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 110."
Ballad said in the statement that patients can also connect directly to local health care providers using a computer, tablet or smartphone with Ballad Health virtual urgent care.
Ballad Health is encouraging the public to consider this option as both a convenience and as an infection prevention measure.
Ballad Health virtual urgent care charges a $49 flat fee for all appointments and can be used to address a variety of illnesses and injuries, including cold and flu, eye infections, minor burns, cuts or rashes, and strep throat.
"The temporary consolidation will allow Ballad Health to continue providing a safe environment for patients to receive quality urgent care. Ballad Health will continue to monitor staffing levels during this time to determine if an extension of this temporary consolidation is necessary," Ballad's statement said.