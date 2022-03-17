COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region continue to decrease, according to numbers reported by Ballad Health.
Ballad Health officials reported the system had 119 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Thursday, and no pediatric patients. That is a decrease from 177 the previous Wednesday, and 222 two Wednesdays ago.
Ballad also reported that 24 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units, and 22 were on ventilators.
Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, about 77% are unvaccinated. Seventy-nine percent of COVID-19 patients in Ballad ICUs are unvaccinated, and 91% of those on ventilators are unvaccinated, the health care system reported.
Ballad had been announcing its COVID-19 patient census every day during the week, but Ballad officials said Wednesday the health system will no longer continue to release daily COVID-19 patient numbers. Instead, Ballad will release data once per week.
Moving forward, Ballad will provide their weekly updates on the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the system on Thursdays.