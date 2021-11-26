COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region have begun to increase once again, according to Ballad Health.
Ballad reported that there were 171 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at their facilities on Wednesday, the most recent day for which the system reported the information.
The health system reported 158 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, 143 hospitalizations on Nov. 19, and 135 hospitalizations on Nov. 15.
The upward trend in hospitalizations over the past 12 days marks a change in the trajectory of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region.
COVID-19 hospitalizations had been steadily declining for over a month since peaking at 413 COVID-19 patients on Sept. 8. However, since hitting a low mark of 135 COVID-19 patients on Nov. 15, hospitalizations have been trending upwards.
Active COVID-19 cases in Greene County have also slightly increased, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
There were 187 active COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County on Tuesday, after a recent low of 175 active cases was reported on Nov. 16. With the Tennessee Department of Health closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, Tuesday is the most recent day for which those numbers are available.
Meanwhile, Greene County's COVID-19 vaccination rate, and Tennessee's vaccination rate still lag behind the national average.
Currently, 42.84% of Greene County residents are fully vaccinated according to the Tennessee Department of Health. About 49.2% of Tennessee's population is fully vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 59.1% of the entire population of the United States is fully vaccinated.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. is currently offering free walk-in COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749 to reserve times for a first or second dose.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the health department. Nasal swab testing will be available 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department Monday through Friday.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.