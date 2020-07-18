In response to a rapid, sustained increase of (COVID-19 in the Appalachian Highlands, Ballad Health is implementing additional visitation restrictions in its facilities.
Ballad Health’s latest visitation policy and patient guidelines went into effect at 11 a.m. Friday and will continue until further notice, according to a release from the health system.
Coronvirus cases in Ballad Health’s service region continue to increase. Greene County’s number of cases increased by six on Friday, and now total 193 since the pandemic began, according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report.
There are 94 people with active cases of the virus locally, according to the report. It lists 97 as recovered. Two people have died in Greene County since the pandemic began.
In the eight county region that Ballad Health serves in Northeast Tennessee, there are 646 people with active cases of the virus, according to the report. Earlier in the week, Ballad Health reported that 60 people were hospitalized with the virus in the system’s facilities, with 14 on ventilators.
New cases in Tennessee increased by 2,279 over the 24-hour period between the Thursday and Friday reports, according to the Department of Health. There have been 73,819 cases of the virus confirmed in the state during the pandemic.
Friday’s report indicated that 19 more people have died from virus, bringing the death toll in the state to 815. The report lists 42,374 as recovered.
NEW VISITATION POLICY
Ballad Health’s newest guidelines stipulate:
- A single, designated patient-support person – or visitor – is allowed for the duration of each patient’s visit or hospital stay.
- The visitor will only be allowed on site between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.
- Visitors are still not allowed in behavioral health or long-term care facilities, or during outpatient procedures.
Exceptions include the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and rooms with a pediatric patient which may have two guests per patient, and those guests must be the parents or legal guardians. They are permitted at all times.
- Exceptions may be made in Ballad Health Medical Associates clinics, labor and delivery, emergency departments and in the pediatric emergency room at Niswonger Children’s Hospital where one guest is permitted at all times, and during extenuating circumstances or in the case of end-of life-care.
- Designated visitors will still be required to wear a mask, and they will be screened for signs of illness before they enter any patient care area.
“Ballad Health understands the positive impact of visitors and loved ones on our patients’ well-being, and when COVID-19 cases were lower, we were happy to loosen visitation restrictions and permit patients to change out their designated visitor,” said Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad Health’s chief physician executive.
“However, the unabated, steep increase of COVID-19 cases in our region and nation have necessitated stricter policies,” he continued. “We understand this is a difficult time for our patients and their loved ones; however, these precautions are crucial in the face of the continued COVID-19 threat.”
Ballad Health’s clinical leadership will address any exceptions to this policy directly with affected patients or their families, the release stated.
Ballad Health will continue prohibiting visitors under 18 unless they qualify for an approved extenuating circumstance.
Additionally, no visitation of COVID-19 positive patients or patients who are under investigation, except during end-of-life situations, will be permitted. The no-visitation policy will continue to apply to behavioral health patients, long-term care patients and those undergoing outpatient testing, unless that patient needs special assistance.
PALLIATIVE CARE POLICY
Visitation for palliative care, hospice, comfort care and critical care patients who are not COVID-19 positive will remain the same, according to the release. It includes:
- A maximum of four visitors may be present in the patient room at any one time.
- Visitation should primarily be limited to immediate family members and individuals significant to the patient.
- Visits should be planned, and the schedule communicated to the screening team at the facility’s entrance.
- Considering an unknown length of the process, the family visits may occur daily if desired and as scheduled.
- Visitors should proceed to the patient room and exit the facility directly.
- Individual exceptions to the number of family members may be considered if approved by nursing leadership and based on the patient’s care provision requirements at the time of the visit request.
“During these challenging times, I want to applaud our team members, nurses and doctors for really stepping up and providing emotional support to our patients and really becoming their surrogate family,” Runnels said.
In addition to visitation restrictions, all Ballad Health facilities are taking crucial safety precautions, including enhanced physical distancing measures, increased infection control and new processes and systems to safeguard patients’ care, the release stated.
Anyone who is experiencing symptoms and believes they might have been exposed to COVID-19 is advised to call Ballad Health Nurse Connect at 833-822-5523.