Ballad Health announced Wednesday it is furloughing or reducing the pay of about 1,300 employees, or 10% of its workforce to cut costs even as it takes measures to ensure it will have the medical personnel needed to care for patients if a surge of COVID-19 cases does occur in the region.
“This is a big decision for us, and it has been a difficult one to make,” Alan Levine, Ballad Health’s executive chairman, president and CEO said during a media briefing Wednesday.
The furloughs or cuts in pay, which were to begin immediately, are aimed at mitigating financial losses sustained due a decrease in patient volume since the coronavirus outbreak began, Ballad officials say.
The system is projecting $155 million in losses over the next 90-day period, Levine said, and has already experienced a loss of about $200 million in the past month following the decision to stop elective surgeries due to the coronavirus. The health system is hoping that financial assistance now being discussed on the federal level can help offset some of that loss.
“Clearly, the most important priority is to take care of our patients,” Levine said. “We have been considering steps to make sure to take care of a patients and take care of our staff.”
On Wednesday, the health system also announced that it is guaranteeing full pay for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants and respiratory therapists regardless of the hours now worked to help ensure there will be adequate staff to handle any surge in coronavirus cases.
The cases in the region continue to increase. Greene County’s total of confirmed cases has increased by two to a total of 20, according to the Tennessee Health Department’s daily update on Wednesday afternoon. In the Northeast Tennessee region served by Ballad Health, there are 101 cases, according to the report. (Please see related article)
Over the past two weeks, the system has exploring its options in light of its priorities.
“Caring for people and acting responsibly financially are not mutually exclusive,” he continued. “It is not all milk and honey. Sometimes we have to make hard decisions, and this is one of those times.”
Some personnel have been working reduced hours since the outbreak began and the furlough will allow these employees to take advantage of the additional unemployment benefits being provided through the federal stimulus package, which will result in them receiving an amount equal to all or almost all of their full pay, Levine said.
Ballad Health will continue to pay its part of the premiums for the health and pharmacy benefits of the furloughed employees, waiving the employee contribution so they will keep that coverage, he said.
Some of the furloughed employees may be called back to work as needs dictate, and may include people working in services not related to their normal job if there is a COVID-19 surge, Levine said.
“The employees may be called back at any time,” he said. “The expectation is that you will return.”
Once the coronavirus outbreak is over, Ballad Health’s intention is to bring all of its employees back to work, he said. How fast that will happen depends on patient volume, Levine said.
PERSONNEL CHANGES
Ballad Health, as with other medical care systems, bases its staffing on patient volume, Levine explained during the briefing.
Since the coronavirus outbreak started, Ballad Health has experienced an up to 70% reduction in its patient volumes, he said, and this decline has meant that the health system cannot remain financially solvent and keep its current staff at full force.
He estimated that about 953 of the 1,300 employees affected by the changes are to be furloughed. A majority of the employees to be furloughed are in Tennessee, he said, with most in Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol.
For employees making $45,500 or less in Tennessee, they are eligible to receive the same or close to the same amount as their full pay from unemployment benefits with the amount added by the federal government through the stimulus act.
In working with the Tennessee Department of Workforce Development, employees in Tennessee will not have to apply for benefits as Ballad as provided that information to the state, Levine said. As with other employers, Ballad Health will be responsible to pay the state’s share of the unemployment payment.
To reduce fixed administrative costs, employees in administrative functions are among those furloughed, Levine said.
In addition, compensation for those in the rank of senior vice president or above will be reduced by 20% for the next 60 days, with those in assistant vice president and vice president roles cut by 10%, he said.
Last week, Levine announced that he would donate 100% of his compensation for the next 60 days to the Ballad Health Employee Foundation, which was set up to help provide assistance to staff who experience a catastrophic event such as house fire or unexpected medical emergency, or now financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The furlough is also a safety precaution to limit employees' possible exposure to the coronavirus so they will be healthy to return once needed, he said.
Ensuring an adequate workforce is the primary goal in guaranteeing full pay to the nursing and respiratory therapists positions Levine said.
“I don’t know of another health system in the nation that is doing that,” he said. “We want to ensure that in the event that we need the front line personnel, they will be available.”
Around the country, there are medical personnel going to the hotspots for the virus to help the clinicians there handle the volume of patients, Levine said.
While it is commendable that people want to provide their assistance, he said, it could cause challenges here if a surge occurs. If there is a need here for their services and they come home, Levine explained, they would have to be quarantined for 14 days before they could begin work.