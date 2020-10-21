Rising COVID-19 case counts for the region have led Ballad Health officials to announce the start of of measures next week to prepare for a projected surge of hospitalized virus patients.
Starting on Monday, 25% of elective procedures at Holston Valley Medical Center will be deferred to provide capacity for caring for coronavirus patients, Eric Deaton, Ballad Health chief operating officer and head of its coronavirus response, announced during a media briefing Wednesday.
The measure is a proactive step to address what is expected to be the highest number of patients hospitalized with the virus in the region during the coming weeks, Deaton said. Similar measures for Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center are expected to follow in coming days.
On Wednesday, 135 people were hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities with the virus, the highest daily patient count since the pandemic began, Deaton said. The previous high was at 125 during the summer.
Projections show that in the next few weeks the rate of hospitalization will continue or exceed Wednesday’s peak based on the 80% growth in new cases regionally in the past two weeks, he said.
“We are at a new point in our region,” Deaton added. “Our expectation is that it could grow pretty rapidly in the coming weeks.”
Around 30 people have died from the virus in the past week, and based on projections from the recent new case surge, the region could average 32-35 deaths per week two and three weeks from now, he said.
There are 40 nurses in the health system currently who have tested positive for the virus, officials indicated. Through extensive contact tracing, it was determined that the nurses contracted the virus from exposure in the community with no exposure linked to a hospital, according Ballad Health.
Due to the prevalence of the community spread of the virus and the anticipated rise in hospitalizations, the decision to defer elective surgeries is an effort to create the capacity to provide the best possible care to individuals needing emergency, critical and other medical care provided in the hospitals as well as COVID-19 patients, said Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine.
To provide that care, Ballad Health has to ensure its direct care medical staff are not overwhelmed by numbers of patients, and a deferment of some elective procedures is a step to ensure there is an adequate number of staff in the hospitals to provide all needed care, he said.
In talking to people in the community, it is evident that individuals are making their own choices and do not want to be told what do, Levine said.
“They want the information and facts and to understand the benefits and consequences of their actions,” he continued. “Our plea today is not tell people what do. What we are trying to explain to people today is the numbers you are seeing … their impact and cascading effect on the region’s health delivery system are real. Those issues are real and those consequences are real. I think the public needs to understand the ultimate effect of how good we are at preventing the spread.
“We are right now on the cusp of the limits that we have in certain of our facilities to care for the COVID patients and all the elective and other types of admissions that we are trusted to care for,” he continued. “And the limitation that we have really relates back to staffing.”
PEAK NUMBERS
In the past 30 days, the health system has experienced an increase from 63 virus patients in its facilities to 135, and the higher numbers projected for future hospitalizations will put a strain on the health care system, Deaton said.
Those hospitalization projections are based on data that has been compiled by the health system of cases in the region since the pandemic started.
Through that data, the health system has identified a typical course for the virus in people who require hospitalization for treatment. Typically when someone contracts the virus, there is a four- to five-day incubation period, and the individual may not experience symptoms during that time.
“If you are walking around without a mask on, you could be infecting other people and not know that is happening,” Deaton continued.
Last week, the region had the highest number of new cases thus far in the pandemic, and the case count for this week is tracking to surpass last week’s addition of more than 1,800 new cases, he said.
Thus far, 7.5% to 8% of people who test positive require hospitalization about 10 days after they first experience symptoms, which would result in about 110 additional people hospitalized from the new cases last week with three of those requiring critical care treatment, Deaton said.
A COVID patient who goes into an intensive care unit typically is there for 12 days, a longer than usual time for a patient needing critical care, he continued. Coronavirus patients who do not need ICU care typically stay in the hospital for eight days.
“This is real,” he said. “We are very concerned about what is happening. Again, I want to ask everyone to wear your mask when you are in public if you can’t socially distance properly, make sure you are washing your hands appropriately, socially distance yourself from other people and avoid large gatherings of people if you can. We are concerned about what will happen in the future. A large number of cases today will equate to more hospitalizations and deaths across our region.”
STAFF CONCERNS
In addressing the surge, Levine said he asked the COVID response team to look at how they can protect the well being of the nursing staff, particularly those facing the additional stress of caring for coronavirus patients.
While people are making decisions about whether they will take measures to limit the spread of the virus, he said that there needs to be an understanding that one of the consequences of not taking those precautions is the strain it places on the people who take care of those who get seriously ill.
Nurses who are caring for virus patients face stresses beyond those typically found in a medical unit due to the extensive use of personal protective equipment, the need to change that equipment between patients and providing an expanded level of social support to the patient and their families, Levine said.
As the region heads into the flu season, the system wants to ensure that nurses do not become overwhelmed or burn out, he said, explaining that he asked administrators to look at steps that can be taken now to proactively address the increase rather than reacting to a crisis.
The purpose of the deferral is to relieve the burden on the nursing staff as the coronavirus patient numbers increase and the additional resources needed for their care presses on what is needed for other care.
“We have to start prioritizing what we are going to do with our staff,” he said. “Again, this is as much about protecting the public as it is about protecting the well being of our nursing staff.”
Bed availability is not the issue for the health system, but having the staff to provide patient care, he said. The system is investing in obtaining contract nurses, but hospitals nationwide are facing the question of whether there are any available.
Earlier in the pandemic, Ballad Health had prepared Greeneville Community Hospital West as a possible site to provide care for those who had less serious cases of the virus.
However, Deaton said that the health system does not anticipate using the facility, although the equipment is still there, because of the lack of direct care professionals to staff it.