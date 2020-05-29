Ballad Health officials are encouraging the public to remain diligent in taking precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 as communities reopen and people begin to travel.
Since the economy has begun to reopen, five new coronavirus cases in the region have been related to travel, according to Jamie Swift, Ballad Health corporate director of infection prevention. Swift’s comments came during a media briefing on Thursday.
Three people are currently hospitalized with the illness in the health system’s service region in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, Swift said. There are 14 active cases in Ballad Health’s Northeast Tennessee service area including two in Greene County.
“As people start to travel and are out and about more, now is the time that we really need everyone to be the most diligent,” Swift said. “COVID is still spreading throughout the United States. Two things you can do as our partners and to help keep our community safe is social distancing and wearing a mask.
“I am sure you have heard that my mask protects you and your mask protects me,” Swift continued. “I know it is not always convenient, but it is truly necessary as you are out. “
As more is being learned about how the virus spreads, researchers are discovering a greater role by those who are carriers without showing symptoms, she said. That is why people wearing facial coverings is important even when they feel fine, Swift said.
With warmer weather, people can enjoy small social gatherings, she said, but need to try to stay six feet apart and eat and gather outside if possible.
If people have to travel for their jobs or are taking a planned vacation, Swift recommended they try to stay away from virus hotspots and try to reduce exposure by limiting non-essential trips while traveling. People should consult with their local Health Department or the one where they are traveling about precautions.
Eric Deaton, chief operating officer for Ballad Health, said health system officials as well as those across the nation are concerned about the possibility of the coronavirus surging in the fall along with the flu.
“We are planning but also praying that doesn’t happen,” he said.
Preparations have been made for the possibility of a fall surge and the system is confident it has the capacity to handle coronavirus cases, Deaton said, mentioning the facilities that Ballad Health has prepared to care for an overflow of patients, Greeneville Community Hospital West and Lonesome Pine Hospital in Southwest Virginia.
SURGERIES RAMP UP
The volume of surgical procedures throughout the Ballad Health system is getting back to normal with most facilities at 80% to 100% of the number of surgeries performed prior to the pandemic, Deaton said.
Each surgical patient is tested for COVID-19 prior to their procedure, he said, and there have been a few test positive who did not know they had the illness.
As the coronavirus gets less prevalent in the region, the testing requirement may be eased, Deaton added.
Ballad Health has tested almost 15,000 people in the region since the pandemic began through community testing and its testing of staff and patients, he said. The system has also started some antibody testing of staff to see if some may have had the coronavirus and not known, but it is in its early stages, Deaton said.
More employees are being brought back from furlough as the traffic volumes at facilities increase, he said.
Ballad Health officials and those around the country continue to be concerned about the number of people nationwide who are not seeking care for an emergency or an illness because of fear of catching the virus at a health care facility, said Dr. Clay Runnels, chief physician executive for the health system.
Ballad Health is taking extensive measures to protect the safety of its patients, staff and the community, he said. Those include conducting screenings to allow people to enter a facility, requiring everyone to wear a face covering, redesigning public traffic areas to accommodate social distancing, increasing cleaning and disinfecting of facilities, adding hand sanitation stations and expanding telehealth options.
The health system eased visitation restrictions to allow visitors inside facilities earlier this week, but there are still requirements to ensure safety including asking only one visitor who has not tested positive for COVID-19 per patient, the wearing of facial coverings and limited visitation hours of 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Visitation except in end of life situations is still not allowed in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, and behavioral health units.
In the past few days, there has been positive feedback about the easing of restrictions as people are visiting patients again, Deaton said.
It is important for patients to have visitors, so it was a difficult decision to make to close facilities to the public, he continued, but it was a necessary step to limit any exposure to patients and staff as the pandemic began in the region.
If there are an increase of cases, a decision may be made to return to more stringent restrictions, Deaton said, or if the numbers remain steady, restrictions may be further eased.