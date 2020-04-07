With community spread of COVID-19, Ballad Health is further tightening visitation restrictions at its facilities to limit the spread of the illness.
Effective Wednesday, no visitors will be allowed with an emergency room patient or to accompany patients being treated at an outpatient center, such as a cancer treatment facility. The change in visitation was announced in a media briefing Tuesday.
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus is increasing in the region as Greene County’s cases edged up one to 18 total, according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s update Tuesday afternoon.
Currently there are 13 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ballad Health facilities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, Jamie Swift, corporate director for infection prevention, said during the briefing. Two are hospitalized in intensive care units on ventilators.
One of those is Dr. Daniel Lewis, chief medical officer for both local hospitals, who was electively placed on a ventilator on Tuesday, according to his Facebook posts. Both Lewis and his wife have posted about his condition and requested prayers for him and others facing the coronavirus.
“We thank everyone for their prayers for Dr. Lewis,” said Alan Levine, executive chairman, president and CEO of Ballad Health. “I talked to his wife, Jessica, last night and she was in a positive frame of mind. They are grateful for all the prayers, and knowing Dr. Lewis, he would ask people to pray for others who are sick with the virus as well.”
“We are continuing to pray for Dr. Lewis,” he said, adding the physician is highly respected and one of the most well liked practitioners within the system.
Asked about the severity of Lewis’ condition with the virus as a young, healthy individual, Levine said his case is an example of why all ages need to be serious in taking precautions to avoid the illness.
“This is a ravaging illness that can cause serious problems and is painful,” he said. “It can cause adverse effects in any age group, not just the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.”
LOCAL CASES UP
Evidence of community spread of the coronavirus continues to grow as the virus is affecting all age groups, Swift said. Recent individuals who have been tested positive for the illness ranged in age from a 6-week-old to someone in their 90s, she said.
With its 18 cases, Greene County has the third most in the region. Washington County has the most with 27, with Sullivan County just behind with 26. Statewide, there are now 4,138 confirmed cases, according to the daily report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Deaths from the coronavirus have reached 72 in Tennessee. No deaths have been reported this week in Northeast Tennessee. Since the outbreak began, 408 people have been hospitalized with the virus across the state, and 466 have recovered from the illness statewide.
With community spread, the public is asked to remain vigilant in staying at home as much as possible and practice social distancing if they do have to go out with their face covered, Swift said.
“This is the best way we can keep the virus down and help flatten the curve,” she said.
The Centers for Disease Control is now recommending that people were a facial covering if they go out in public. Ballad Health provides a pattern and instructions for making cloth masks on its website at www.balladhealth.org.
Ballad Health officials emphasized that people should not touch the mask or their face while wearing it, and immediately wash their hands once removing a mask or gloves. Cloth masks should also be washed after each use and completely dried before being worn again.
People also need to continue social distancing when wearing a mask. The facial covering will not prevent a person from being exposed to the virus, but offers others protection from their cough or sneeze, according to the officials.
Social distancing means staying at least 6 feet away from others in public.
VISITATION CHANGES
The only visitors allowed in hospitals continue to be a spouse or partner in labor and delivery departments and a parent or guardian in a pediatric room or for a patient in the neonatal intensive care unit, Eric Deaton, Ballad Health chief operating officer, said in making the announcement about visitation changes.
Visitors are screened upon entering a facility for a fever or any illness, and Ballad Health team members will be screened each day effective Wednesday as well, Deaton said. The screening has been occurring in many facilities already, he continued, but will now be mandated for all.
If a team member has a fever of 100 degrees or above, the individual will be sent home and tested again in 72 hours, he said.
Ballad Health is also working to improve its processes to make sure medical clinicians are communicating with families about patients’ conditions, particularly those who have coronavirus and are in isolation, Levine said.
Normally, a family member is with a patient and there when doctors come in or have multiple conversations with nurses, he said. But, with the coronavirus, family members are not there to have those conversations and can feel disconnected
“We need to make sure we are communicating with loved ones and informing them about their family members,” Levine said.
SUPPLIES, PREPARATION
In regards to personal protective equipment, Deaton said that based on projections of need for the next few months, the health system has enough supplies for its team members.
Levine said the health system is grateful for the many businesses and individuals who have donated protective equipment or offered help in some other way.
“I have often said that situations like these bring out the best of people, and that is what we are seeing,” he said.
Ballad Health continues to make preparations for a possible surge and is collaborating with the state and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in making those preparations, he said.
Part of the surge plan is to use Greeneville Community Hospital West as a facility designated for less severe cases of COVID-19 from the region if the numbers exceed the capacity for them to be treated in one of the other hospitals. The most severe cases are to be cared for in the major hospitals in the region - Johnson City, Holston Valley or Bristol Regional medical centers.
Levine was asked about a model by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation that is predicting that the peak demand on medical resources will be reached April 15 in Tennessee based on continued full social distancing through the end of May.
Ballad Health’s internal projections take into account that information, he responded. Its internal projections show the peak surge occurring in about 40 days, and the system appears to have supplies and capacity to handle that surge.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be screened for possible testing. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department 9-11 a.m. Monday-Friday. Call 423-979-4689 to be screened and to schedule a possible appointment for testing.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.