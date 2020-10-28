Angel Livesay is a Ballad Health team member striving to return to her job after contracting COVID-19 this summer and almost dying from the virus.
Angel’s mother, Vicky Livesay, shared her daughter’s story during Wednesday’s coronavius briefing by Ballad Health and said she had two favors to ask of the public: “First, please pray for our health care workers, and second please wear a mask, socially distance and stay safe.”
That message comes as the region is expected to record the highest weekly count of new cases this week. Ballad Health models project that the region’s hospitalizations from the coronavirus may reach 200 in the next few weeks and that number is trending to hit 350 if the number of new cases continues at its current pace.
“To be really frank, our region is in a bad place,” said Jamie Swift, chief infection prevention officer for Ballad Health. “People continue to ask where the cases are coming from and are there clusters. We are past clusters. We are really in widespread community spread. At this point, if you go out in the community, you are at danger of getting COVID-19 if you don’t take precautions. We can slow the spread if we take precautions. We urge everyone to step up and do this together.”
On Wednesday, Greene County recorded 10 new virus cases and now has 317 active cases of the virus, according to the daily COVID-19 update from the Tennessee Department of Health. Since the pandemic began, 1,831 people have contracted the virus locally and 1,460 have inactive cases. No new deaths were reported locally on Wednesday.
In the 10 counties in Northeast Tennessee served by Ballad Health, there were 255 new cases reported Wednesday be the state. There are 2,837 people with active cases of the virus in those counties.
Ballad Health has 181 employees who are in quarantine either because they have COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone with the virus requiring their isolation, Swift said.
“That is really concerning for us, and it should be concerning for you,” she said. “If one of our team members tests positive or has to quarantine because of close contact, that is one less person at the hospital to care for you or a loved one if you are a patient.
“No one can be reckless with taking precautions at this point,” Swift continued. “We need people to take extra care to do everything they can to prevent the spread. To those who have been taking precautions, we say thank you. Please don’t give up. Our health care workers are exhausted. Please stand alongside them and do the right thing.”
HOSPITALIZATIONS PROJECTED
One person from Greene County was hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, according to Wednesday’s report from the Department of Health. Ninety-six people locally have been hospitalized due to the virus since the pandemic began.
That person is among the 168 currently hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities with the virus, according to Ballad Health officials. Fifteen other people were hospitalized with symptoms awaiting test results.
While the hospitalization count has recently reached its peak, projections indicate it will most likely go even higher in coming weeks.
Thus far, about 7%-8% of people who contract the virus get sick enough to require hospital care, which typically happens about 10 days after symptoms begin. Based on the number of new cases within the region last week, the number of people hospitalized within Ballad Health facilities should reach 200 in coming weeks and will probably exceed it, said Eric Deaton, chief operating officer for Ballad Health and leader of its coronavirus response.
If new cases continue to rise, it will create a health crisis that the region has not experienced perviously, Deaton said.
Currently, the region is trending to reach that 350 threshold by the end of the year unless case numbers decline, he said. At that point, it would be difficult for the hospitals to care for much more than virus patients, Deaton continued.
‘WHY IS MASK WEARING IMPORTANT?’
At the beginning of the briefing, Livesay shared her experience with her daughter, and Stefani Annett, a nurse who has worked 800 hours in a COVID-19 unit, talked about working with virus patients and how that led her to an answer for her son’s question of, “Why is mask wearing important?”
Livesay said her daughter tested positive on July 14, and at 29 years of age was healthy with no medical issues. Angel was able to isolate from her parents in her bedroom with her own bathroom with her parents bringing her food and leaving it outside her door and communicating through the closed door.
On the sixth day after getting sick, Angel did not eat anything, and Livesay said she and her husband decided that she should take her to the emergency room the next day. For some reason, Livesay said she woke in the middle of the night and thought she should head to the hospital with her daughter then.
While driving to the hospital, Angel told her mother that she couldn’t breathe and she became unresponsive as they entered the emergency room, Livesay recalled. The next news she received about her daughter came from a doctor who said she had coded three times and they did not expect her to survive.
Angel was moved to the COVID-19 intensive care unit. Equipped with personal protective equipment, Livesay and her husband were allowed to visit Angel briefly. “No one can prepare you for that,” she said. “I told her, keep fighting.”
The doctors and nurses were kind and stayed in contact with the Livesays often to share any updates about her condition.
“Our days revolved around calls from the hospital,” Livesay said. “The phone would ring and our heart would drop, expecting the call.”
However, Angel did survive, spending 16 days on a ventilator and 38 days in the hospital before going to a rehabilitation center for 26 days of treatment there, Livesay said. On Sept. 23, Angel came home and continues to recover.
When Angel left the hospital, Livesay was told to expect medical staff would be in the hallways to tell her goodbye.
“I thought it would probably be five or six people, but it looked like all of the hospital staff were lining the hall, clapping and cheering for Angel,” she said. “The medical team is forever in our hearts, and that will be a memory I will cherish.”
Annett, who works in the ICU/progressive care unit at Johnson City Medical Center, said her son asked her why mask wearing is important as she was taking him to school one day. At that moment, Annett said she struggled to get her thoughts together about what to tell him and had not answered his question by the time he got out of the car.
Working in a COVID unit is challenging, she said, not only due to how sick the patients are but also serving as a conduit between patients and families, often giving messages to patients from their loved ones.
“And we are ones that have to make that phone call to tell a family their loved one did not make it,” she said.
Those experiences were in her mind as she continued to think about the question during the day. Annett said she also thought about her answer to people who have asked if she is afraid of the virus and discovered her reply was also why people should wear a mask.
“I am not afraid of the virus, but I respect it,” she said. “That is why I wear a mask, it is about respect for others.”
It is natural for people to put their own needs first, Annett said.
“We must remind ourselves to put that behind us and think of others,” she continued. “Think about who wears a mask — it is super heroes. We can be super heroes by wearing a mask and showing respect to others. Mask up, think of other people and be strong.”