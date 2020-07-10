Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are now doubling in Ballad Health System facilities in the region from week to week, and its officials are calling for renewed vigilance in measures to stem the spread of the virus.
Greene County had 15 new cases of the virus on Friday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health, the largest daily jump since the pandemic began. There were 29 patients with the coronavirus hospitalized Friday in Ballad Health facilities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, and that number has been increasing daily, according to the health system.
“Not only do we want to share that COVID-19 is spreading, but we are on the brink in this area of the pandemic becoming much worse,” said Jamie Swift, corporate director for infection prevention for Ballad Health.
The virus is spreading rapidly in various groups, and no longer is just in clusters or large groups of people that can be identified and the spread limited, Swift continued.
“We are seeing lots of community spread in various groups,” she said. “There is a risk of COVID anywhere you go.”
“We want to remind people that this is not something that Ballad Health or other medical providers can fight alone,” Swift continued. “This is not a battle we can fight and win on our own. We need the community to really band together and take the measures we need to get back in front of this virus and slow the spread down.”
Greene County has had 138 cases of coronavirus since late March, according to the state Department of Health. There are 44 active cases in Greene County. Ninety-two people have recovered from the illness, according to the state. Two people locally have died from the coronavirus.
In surrounding counties, active coronavirus case totals include Washington with 91, Sullivan with 76, Cocke with 75, Carter with 33 and Hawkins with 28. Counties with some of the highest active cases in East Tennessee are Hamilton (Chattanooga) with 1,133, Knox with 847, Sevier with 307 and Hamblen with 220.
The state Health Department reported 1,955 new cases statewide on Friday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 59,546. The agency reported 13 new virus-related deaths, bringing that total to 723.
Nationwide, around 136,000 people have died from COVID-19.
In response to the local increases, plans are in development for taking new precautionary measures for Greene County governmental offices, particularly those at the Greene County Courthouse Annex, according to Mayor Kevin Morrison. The offices in the Annex will not be closing to the public, he said.
The town of Greeneville will be returning to Phase I of its reopening plan on Monday, the most restrictive phase, which will result in the closing of Town Hall to the public.
While local governments can give recommendations to local businesses, the shutdown of various types of businesses as occurred at the beginning the pandemic is under the authority of the state through executive orders from the governor.
ALL AGES AFFECTED
The region is experiencing its highest numbers of cases, and the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus is doubling every week now, according to Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton, who is also overseeing the system’s response efforts in the pandemic.
These hospitalizations are not just older individuals, he said, as those currently hospitalized with the coronavirus range from pediatric to elderly patients.
All types of people are now contracting the virus, Deaton said. They include those who have traveled, college students returning from other areas, employees of both small and large businesses, restaurant workers, athletes and non-athlete, he continued.
There have also been people contracting the virus who attended large gatherings, he said, and there have been some cases from churches.
An increase is also occurring in people who have the virus from an unknown source — those who have not been to large gatherings or around someone who has had the illness, Deaton said.
With the virus becoming this widespread, it is important for people to be vigilant in taking precautions, he continued.
“We need everyone, regardless of your feelings, to wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands frequently,” Deaton said. “Ignoring what is happening is not going to make it go away, it will only make it worse.”
If virus cases increase at the current rate, Ballad Health will soon have more than 100 patients with the virus in hospitals across its system, a situation that would stress the health system’s capacity, he said.
About a dozen of the patients currently hospitalized with the illness are in intensive care units, and the unit dedicated to care of COVID patients at the Johnson City Medical Center is at capacity, Deaton said. There are about 125 beds available in units designated for coronavirus cases.
While the hospital has plans for a surge in cases, continued increases in coronavirus hospitalizations would result in measures to increase capacity in facilities through such measures as suspending elective surgical procedures or re-implementing more restrictive visitation measures, he said.
Those plans also include using Greene County Community Hospital West (formerly Takoma Regional Hospital) and Lonesome Pine Hospital in Southwest Virginia to care for less serious cases if needed with the people most ill with COVID-19 cared for at JCMC, Holston Valley Medical Center and Bristol Regional Hospital.
The system continues to have a strong supply of personal protective equipment and ventilators available, Deaton said.
Dr. Clay Runnels, chief physician executive for the health system, said that 5%-10% of people who contract the virus are expected to require hospital care, and as the number of cases increases, the system is monitoring its resource allocation.
It is important to try to limit the spread and number of cases before flu season starts in the fall, when people suffering from complications from the flu can also require hospitalization, Runnels said.