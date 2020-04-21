Ballad Health officials are supportive of Gov. Bill Lee’s decision to reopen the economy on May 1, but continue to urge the public to remain vigilant in social distancing measures as they go out to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Lee announced Monday that the “safer at home” executive order for Tennesseans will expire April 30, and non-essential businesses can begin to reopen May 1 in most areas of the state except in metropolitan counties.
Ballad Health Executive Chairman and CEO Alan Levine called the move responsible on the governor’s part during a media briefing Tuesday. Ballad Health was part of discussions with the governor leading up to the decision, he said, and Lee has been actively engaging health care professionals on the frontline fighting COVID-19 and listening to their opinions.
“Right now, because we have seen a relatively low spread and we have the capacity to manage it, we are in a position to endorse reopening the economy, getting our people back to work and getting these small businesses open again,” he said.
The governor took a balanced approach, looking at both public health and the economy in making his decision, Levine said.
“He didn’t come out and say, ‘Boy, we went too far or this is ridiculous.’ He came out and said there are valid, public health reasons for people to social distance themselves and he doubled down on that. He is trusting Tennesseans to make good, responsible decisions for their health and for the health of people around them. At the same time, he is saying the economic condition of our state is relevant,” he said.
“Just because the governor is recognizing the need to reopen the economy, it is not a zero sum game,” Levine continued. “He also recognizes the need to continue social distancing until we have a vaccine or proven cures. This is a virus, a dangerous virus. We are going to continue to talk about the need for social distancing.”
Greene County saw an increase in cases by two on Tuesday. The county now has 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the daily report from the Tennessee Department of Health. While most counties in the region remained the same, Hamblen County’s total increased by five Tuesday to 13 and Hawkins County’s went up one to 28.
The local total is the third highest in Ballad Health’s service area in Tennessee. Washington County has the most at 46. The state’s number of confirmed cases stands at 7,394.
Statewide, 157 people have died from the virus, including two in Greene County. There were no new deaths reported in the region Tuesday.
VIRUS EFFECTS
While there has been a necessary focus on reducing the public health threat from the virus, the situation has also created other needs.
“I can’t overstate this,” Levine said. “The effects on people and their families from the economic devastation that has happened in many cases is as devastating as the disease itself. After this, I think there is going to be a need to interact with people in how this has affected them emotionally. I think we have to tell people it is a sign of strength to seek help. It is not a sign of weakness. We don’t want to see a rise in alcohol abuse, drug abuse or even suicide because of this. We want to see people, empowered and robust, getting back to work and getting back to their lives.”
The virus will also change the behavior of businesses as they reopen, such as restaurants changing how they seat diners, Levine said.
“I think that is all very smart and appropriate,” he said. “We can find the right balance here, and I think if we do it well, it will continue to reduce the potential surge on the health system.
“At the end of the day, the concern is the same, the concern is you don’t want to have such a growth in this disease spreading that the health system can't handle it. Based on our models, we here at Ballad, we believe we are in a position to handle what we currently see. That can change quickly if we don’t heed the governor’s advice and don’t continue to social distance until we have a vaccine.”
Social distancing has worked, Ballad Health officials said during the briefing.
“Social distancing has been showing a positive effect on the fact that we are seeing fewer cases,” said Dr. Clay Rummels, chief physician executive. “I would like to thank those who are adhering to the stay-at-home order that has helped accomplish that. We are not out of the woods yet, so it is important we continue staying at home and social distancing.”
However, Levine said, a surge in new coronavirus cases should be expected once the economy reopens,
“I do believe you will see an increase in the number of cases once you reopen the economy,” he said. “That is just logical to conclude with more people interacting, there will be some additional spread. You want to see a decline in cases generally, but you also want to see that you have capacity. That is fundamentally what has driven our policies is to have the capacity to serve people with the virus.”
“There is no perfect answer here,” he said. “You can’t go with either extreme — we’re never going to open the economy or we are going full blast with the economy. The best answer is we are going to reopen the economy and encourage and educate people on the need for being smart in interacting with other people.”
If people continue to practice social distancing and stay at home when possible, that surge will be manageable by the health system, he said.
ER RECOMMENDATION
During the briefing, Ballad Health officials also urged the public to seek emergency help if needed for life-threatening conditions not related to the coronavirus.
“There is an alarming trend nationwide that has health care officials concerned in regards to people not seeking the necessary care when they experience symptoms,” Rummels said.
While it is important that people limit their exposure to contracting COVID-19, they should seek emergency care if they need it because not receiving the needed treatment can lead to worse issues, he said.
Emergency rooms within the system have seen a 51% decrease in visits within the last few weeks, Rummels said. While some of that drop is from people staying at home and fewer car accidents or other trauma, some of it is also from people not seeking help because of concerns about catching the coronavirus, he continued.
Ballad Health has measures in place to protect patients from getting COVID-19 as they seek treatment, Rummels said.
Levine said If people feel more comfortable using the tele-health option offered through Ballad Health Urgent Care, they are urged to do so. However, if the physician or nurse recommends that a person seek immediate emergency care, they need to do so.