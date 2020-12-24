A little more than a week after administering its first vaccine, Ballad Health has been able to vaccinate all its front line providers who care for COVID-19 patients.
“Some excitement and a positive in the past few days are there are now two vaccines available in our region,” Eric Deaton, chief operating officer of Ballad Health, said at the system’s weekly coronavirus briefing. “We have given 6,200 vaccines across Ballad Health’s regional facilities.”
“It is really a ray of hope and sunshine, not just for the community but for our team members,” he said. “The more people who are vaccinated helps relieve stress on our health system.”
Once Ballad Health provides the vaccine to its team members who want it, the system is also working with local health departments to provide vaccines to other medical providers in the community and first responders, Deaton said. Officials reported that all frontline staff working with virus patients have been vaccinated as of Wednesday.
Deaton said that about 50% of Ballad Health employees have opted to receive the vaccination, which is understandable with the level of question and misinformation on social media about the vaccines.
However, he said, that percentage will likely rise as already there are people now asking to get the shot who originally declined who have seen coworkers get vaccinated and not have side effects.
During the briefing, an epidemiologist answered general questions about the safety of the vaccines available and their side effects.
Questions about the vaccine are to be expected and many are good to ask as people consider whether to get a shot once it is available, said Dr. David Reagan, an epidemiologist who has served as chief medical officer for the Tennessee Department of Health and has been working with Ballad Health as an advisor during the pandemic.
At the beginning of the pandemic, it was expected that vaccines would likely be 60-70% effective in preventing a recipient from catching COVID-19, which is considered a good rate, he said.
The two vaccines that have been approved for emergency use are more than 90% effective and appear to prevent people from suffering severe complications if they do get it, Reagan said.
VACCINE SAFETY
The question most people have regarding the vaccines is their safety, particularly given the speed with which they were developed.
Vaccines have to go through specific steps before they are considered for use, and the two vaccines have gone through those steps.
“There were no shortcuts in trying to make sure the vaccines were safe,” Reagan said.
The size of the trial groups for the vaccine, one 44,000 and the other 30,000, are larger than used in most vaccine studies, he said. Both Pfizer and Moderna, who developed the vaccines, also included representatives from each of the groups who would likely be getting them initially, such as the elderly, he said.
A small percentage of people have reported side effects, most of them minor and lasting less than 72 hours, he said. Side effects reported have included soreness of the injection site, rash or itching around it, body aches and a fever.
Ballad Health officials said thus far there have been no serious side effects among employees who have received the vaccine. A few people have had moderate side effects, such as temporary shortness of breath, but nothing that was life threatening, they said.
With such a large number of people getting vaccinated in the past week, the number who have reported side effects are what they expected as there are typically a percentage of people who suffer side effects to any vaccination, according to the officials.
Another question many people ask is whether the vaccination will give a person the virus, Reagan said.
The vaccines that have been approved do not use a dead version of the virus but instead have a fragment of its code for a protein that it uses to enter a cell, he explained. The vaccine is designed to block that protein, which prevents the virus from infecting a person.
Others have asked if they need to get the vaccine if they have had COVID-19. Reagan said it is recommended that they get the vaccine.
With the vaccine currently in limited supply, not enough people are being vaccinated to provide herd immunity yet in the community, so it is important for people to continue to wear their masks and socially distance as well, Reagan said.
The Pfizer and Moderna shots both require second doses three to four weeks after the first one, and it will take about two weeks for a person to have the full immunity the vaccine provides following the second dose, he said.
With 40%-50% of cases spread by people who are yet to feel sick, those precautions continue to be important for everyone to follow, Reagan said. It is also not known yet how long the vaccine will provide immunity from the virus as the studies continue of both vaccines.