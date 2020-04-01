Ballad Health is preparing Greeneville Community Hospital West as a treatment facility if Greene County experiences a surge in the coronavirus.
Plans call for Greeneville West, formerly called Takoma Regional Hospital, to be used as a transitional care facility for patients who have COVID-19, also called the coronavirus, Ballad Health Executive Chairman, President and CEO Alan Levine said in a media briefing Tuesday.
While the repurposing of the hospital into an outpatient facility as well as an in-house program for pregnant women struggling with drug abuse issues has not changed, Greeneville West is part of the health care system’s plans for how to handle a surge of cases, Levine said.
Greeneville West currently has capacity for 55 beds to handle virus cases and could be expanded to 100, he said.
The preparations to convert space in Greeneville West to treat coronavirus patients is part of a larger plan Ballad Health is developing if the region experiences a large increase in people needing hospitalization from the illness to a point that its facilities reach capacity.
While people are urged to take the precautions to stay at home and physically distance from others at least 6 feet in public to help limit the spread, Ballad Health is working on plans for a scenario in which people do not heed those recommendations, Levine said.
“If we don’t do anything to mitigate the spread, it will result in a situation in which our facilities will reach their capacity,” he said. “What do we do when we reach that point? That is what this planning addresses.”
The reason it is important for people to take precautions to limit the spread is to prevent hospitals reaching a point in which there may not be enough beds for patients or ventilators for the most seriously ill from the virus, Levine said.
Currently, there are 230 beds available to treat patients with the virus in the system, he said, adding that Ballad Health has increased the pay for nurses who are caring for COVID-19 patients because of the risk involved.
Part of the plan for the surge involves preparing other facilities to care for patients, such as Greeneville West, he said. Ballad Health is making similar preparations elsewhere and has designated the Lonesome Pine facility in Southwest Virginia to treat coronavirus cases.
The health care system is also having discussions with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and East Tennessee State University about what can be done to treat people after existing facilities reach capacity, Levine said.
TESTING, PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT
When asked about testing supplies, Levine said that more testing supplies are going to areas such as New York that are seeing the most cases.
However, the screening process is working well thus far, Levine said, as 15,000 people have called Ballad Health’s NurseConnect line. The Centers for Disease Control guidelines are followed to determine who is tested, and those who need the testing are receiving it, he said.
The health care system continues working to obtain equipment to analyze tests at Johnson City and Holston Valley medical centers, Levine said, which will enable results to be returned on the same day.
If a person is confirmed as having COVID-19, local Departments of Health trace the contacts of the person.
That process is an important part of stopping the spread as people who have been in contact with an infected person can then self isolate so they do not possibly spread the virus, he said.
With the increasing number of confirmed cases, Ballad Health has talked with the departments of health in both Tennessee and Virginia to offer some of its personnel to help with the tracing process, Levine said.
Several businesses have made contributions to Ballad Health of protective equipment, including the N95 facial masks. Eric Deaton, chief operating officer for Ballad Health, said the system is also working to provide emergency agencies in the region assistance in purchasing this equipment by allowing them to use their information to receive a better price.