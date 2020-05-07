Tool kits are on their way to businesses in the region from Ballad Health to provide guidance as many reopen following their closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Information about best practices to protect employees and customers from the spread of COVID-19 are included in the tool kits, Eric Deaton, Ballad Health’s chief operating officer, said during the health system’s weekly coronavirus media briefing on Wednesday.
The tool kits have been mailed to more than 300 businesses in the region and can be sent to others who request the document, Deaton said. The tool kit will also be made available on the Ballad Health website.
As businesses reopen, Deaton and Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Devine encouraged businesses and residents to continue to be vigilant in observing recommended precautions.
“Social distancing continues to be important,” Deaton said. “We encourage people to wear masks, stay apart 6 feet or more and keep gatherings to 10 people are less.”
“We recommend businesses follow the Centers for Diseases Control guidance and local health officials as they reopen,” he continued. Businesses are encouraged to implement safety procedures to protect employees and customers such as disinfecting high traffic or high contact areas as much as possible, Deaton added.
Social distancing was also described by Levine as a key in the reopening to continue to keep the number of virus cases to a manageable level for hospitals.
“You don’t necessarily need to lock yourself at home, you just need to be cautious in how you interact with other people,” he said.
As businesses reopen and more activities are allowed, the number of cases of the virus are expected to increase, Levine said. It is hoped that the number of new cases will be manageable, he continued, but it depends on how well people take precautions to limit the spread.
“This is a deadly virus,” he said. “You don’t want it. We have seen how it ravages people who were healthy before catching it. … That is why it is really important we continue to take precautions and protect everyone.”
SPREAD SLOWING
Currently, the spread of the virus has slowed in the region and numbers are remaining steady, Levine said.
Greene County’s number of cases remained at 43 on Wednesday, according to daily coronavirus report from the the Tennessee Department of Health. The number of local cases have been at that number for almost a week.
There are two active cases in the county with 39 people locally who have recovered from the virus, according to the State Health Department report. Statewide, there have been 13,938 total confirmed cases, 239 deaths and 6,564 recoveries since the pandemic began.
Eleven patients are being treated in Ballad Health hospitals for COVID-19 with seven who are being checked for the virus, Deaton said. More than 300 beds are available throughout the health system to treat coronavirus patients, he said, and the system has an adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for its frontline healthcare providers.
Levine thanked those who manage the supply chain for the system and their work to increase the PPE available. Prior to the pandemic, a total of 970 PPE were used systemwide on an average day in the 21 Ballad Health hospitals, he said. During the pandemic, that number has increased to an average of 7,500 a day.
Both Deaton and Levine also spoke of their opportunity to visit with team members treated for COVID-19 who were discharged from the hospital this weekend.
One was Dr. Daniel Lewis, who is the chief medical officer for both local hospitals.
“It was good to speak to Dr. Lewis and his family,” Deaton said.
Levine said it was a privilege for the system to be able to care for their own and be able to see Dr. Lewis well enough to go home.
The officials also praised the efforts of nurses during the pandemic as well as the care they provide to all their patients. This week is National Nursing Week and Wednesday was National Nurses Day.
The pandemic has also brought a variety of expressions of appreciation by individuals and community groups for health care providers. Levine said a letter received thanking Ballad Health for working with local officials during the pandemic was an encouragement and appreciated. He noted that the health system had helped the court system acquire digital thermometers to check those entering the Greene County Courthouse as cases began to be heard again in person.
BLOOD DONATIONS NEEDED
The Ballad Health officials also sounded a call for blood donations during the briefing.
“Early on, we had a good response when we asked for blood donations,” Deaton said. “However, we have been hampered to some degree by the coronavirus because of the inability to use bloodmobiles. … As we increase the number of surgeries, the need for blood will be greater.”
If anyone can give blood, Deaton said, they are asked to consider a donation. Donor stations are disinfected between individuals as are all the areas within blood donation sites to ensure their safety, he added. Those who wish to give blood are asked to call 423-408-7500 to schedule a time to make a donation.
Elective surgeries began again in Ballad Health facilities on Monday after being halted for almost six weeks due to the coronavirus. About 5,000 surgeries were postponed during that period, Ballad Health officials have indicated.
About 250 procedures have been performed daily this week, Levine said, and that number is to gradually increase.
Deaton said precautions are in place to keep surgical teams and patients safe from exposure to the virus. This includes testing surgical patients for COVID-19 during the pre-admission phase and rescheduling their procedures and directing them toward appropriate care if they test positive, he continued.
As individuals arrive at facilities for surgeries, they are also screened at the door as is the one person who is allowed to accompany them, and both are given masks to wear while in the facility.
Previously furloughed employees have returned to work as the elective surgeries have begun and more are expected to be called back as the number of procedures increases, Levine said.