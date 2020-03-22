Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Sunday in Greene County, according to a news release issued by Ballad Health.
The health department has been notified and Ballad Health CEOC is working with the appropriate officials to notify anyone that may have been in close contact with the cases. One case was treated, in isolation, at a Ballad Health facility and has since been discharged home for self-isolation. The other case was discharged from a hospital emergency department home, according to the news release.
Also on Sunday, Tusculum University officials said a second student had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The student's case was one of the two reported on Sunday by Ballad Health, hospital system spokeswoman Allison Adams said.
Heather Sipe, Greene County director of emergency management, said Sunday afternoon she was made aware of two new COVID-19 cases in Greene County, making three total confirmed cases, including the most recent one reported by Tusculum University.
University officials said Friday that a student had tested positive after returning from spring break. That led to the school instructing all nonessential personnel to begin working remotely and closing residence halls, telling all students who remained to return home.
Here is the statement the university issued Sunday:
“Tusculum University was informed late Saturday, March 21, that a second student of ours tested positive for the coronavirus. This student had traveled during spring break with the first student who tested positive Friday, March 20, and was no longer on the Tusculum campus when the test came back positive.
“We are providing to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office the names of all people who have had contact with this newest student to test positive. That is the same action we took with the first student and will enable that agency to contact those people.
“Tusculum is working closely with the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office on this matter. We have also informed the Tusculum family and are continuing to encourage them to practice appropriate measures to minimize their risk of contracting the coronavirus.”